Sports Zone: LSU QB battle in Baton Rouge

By Aaron S. Lee
 2 days ago

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, the LSU Tigers’ opener against Florida State is around the corner, and new head coach Brian Kelly says he hasn’t selected a starting quarterback – yet.

“You have a very competitive situation going on,” he said.

Plus, what Kelly likes and who he says must step up.

“He thinks he’s a freshman and he’s not anymore,” said Kelly about one of the Tigers’ top wide receivers.

Tulane scrimmages Saturday morning, and a “help wanted’ sign is out at kicker. Can a pint-sized former Rutgers Scarlet Knight fill it?

We hear from Green Wave head coach, Willie Fritz.

And it might be preseason to you, but try telling that to a former Karr Cougar who is fighting for a chance to play for his hometown team.

Our team is ready and waiting in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.

247Sports

Who is LSU breakout cornerback Colby Richardson?

If you were listening to Brian Kelly’s press conference last Thursday and wondering who Cody Dickerson was after hearing it a number of times, you weren’t going crazy. He was talking about the breakout star who was so underground the head coach didn’t even know his name yet. Grad transfer Colby Richardson followed Frank Wilson to LSU from McNeese State earlier this summer and has exploded onto the scene in practice this week.
fox8live.com

LSU recruiting class rockets up the rankings after strong week in Baton Rouge

LSU WR Malik Nabers (Full Interview) LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers answered questions from sports journalists on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. LSU DE BJ Ojulari (Full Interview) LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari answered questions from sports journalists on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock (Full Interview) Updated:...
Vols commit from Baton Rouge compares Tiger Stadium to Neyland Stadium

The Tennessee Vols received a huge commitment on Monday from four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews. Not only does Matthews fill a major position of need for the Vols, but he’s also a Baton Rouge native. Tennessee going into Baton Rouge and landing a four-star recruit is a huge accomplishment for Josh Heupel and his staff.
RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
Longtime WBRZ executive, Rocky Daboval, announces retirement; Trey Schmaltz named station General Manager

BATON ROUGE - There are exciting similarities to Rocky Daboval’s first day at WBRZ and. today: An industry on the cusp of change, a locally-owned television station innovating and leading the future, and a lot of life to live in the years ahead. Only tomorrow won’t be the same as the tomorrow in the late 1970s - Daboval, the station’s general manager, will move into retirement.
Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
Gun found on GSU campus

Two men were arrested Thursday after a handgun was seen in a Grambling State University dorm room. Campus police officers responded to Tubman Hall Wednesday afternoon after a GSU employee smelled marijuana and found a firearm lying on a dresser in the room. The staffer said a suspect took possession of the firearm and fled the area before responding officers arrived.
