Hair Care

MC Pragmatic
2d ago

If any hair regrowth product actually worked, it would be evident on Trump's head. The only way any hair regrowth product will be successful is if Elon Musk begins balding. He'll come up with a solution.

Jay Suarky
2d ago

There's too much money made in the hair transplant industry. I don't think this cure is gonna happen overnight. 😉😉

mizerbob
2d ago

Probably when you hear the cost it will make you pull your hair out.

#Hair Growth#Hair Follicle#Human Hair#Hair Loss#Natural Hair#Developmental Cell#Uci
