This is the year you need to buy a new phone — here's why
Phones are one of the most personal things we own in the digital age, containing all the essential information we need while also letting us stay in touch with our friends and family. They're also a commodity and while smartphone manufacturers would like for customers to upgrade their devices every year, or even semi-annually, there are plenty of us out there who'd like to keep our phones for years at a time. While this is generally good practice, there are some looming downsides to keeping a phone you bought a few years ago past 2022. Yes, we're telling you to upgrade your phone and we've got reasons why.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 Pro Max to get exclusive 12 MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to follow suit in 2024
Apple is expected to introduce new camera capabilities with the iPhone 14 launch later this year. Even with the iPhone 14 launch still a few months away, supply chain developments already seem to indicate what's in store for the future. We are now getting to know that the long-rumored periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 and the iPhone 16 Pro series in 2024.
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 officially launches - is this the Galaxy Z Fold 4 killer?
August truly is the month of foldables. In the span of 3 days, we have seen no fewer than 3 prominent foldable smartphones being revealed - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Moto Razr 2022. And while the Flip 4 and Razr 2022...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Fold 3: Which one should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in big ol' foldable phones, but is it really worth $600 more than the Fold 3? Here's our verdict.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
A revamped Spigen case collection is ready to protect your Galaxy ecosystem
There is a lot to like about Samsung’s 2022 Galaxy lineup, from foldables to wearables - the entire ecosystem is getting a facelift. Now, whether you have had your eye on an upgrade or have already pre-ordered, you will want to invest in real protection to keep your new device protected against life’s wear and tear. While hundreds of cases are available for Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds 2 Pro, Spigen’s offerings stand out with a versatile collection of classic and new cases.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Should you upgrade?
At its annual Unpacked conference, Samsung unveiled a bunch of new hardware, including its latest and greatest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. But some of us here at AP are incredibly excited about fresh updates to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, two of the best smartwatches on the market today. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Samsung's high-end wearable offering this year. It boasts impressive specs like a titanium case, sapphire crystal glass over its display, and a positively massive battery. Do you have a Watch 4 Classic and wonder if the new version is worth your money? Read on to find out.
YouTube could soon sell individual streaming subscriptions like Amazon does
Over-the-top TV services have found it tough going to break the back of the traditional channel packages that cable has had to offer for the longest time. Google, for example, is charging $65 for a month of YouTube TV which offers a base package of more than 85 channels. It may have a side hustle on the way, though this could lead down a path of complicated relationships with potential channel providers.
Graphics show how new Chinese space station compares to the International Space Station
The new manned space station Tiangong, to be completed in December, is part of China's plan to lead in space exploration.
Android 13 hits AOSP — get ready for the custom ROMs to drop
Today is Android 13 day, and in addition to Pixels picking up their first stable release, Google is also pushing out Android 13 today to AOSP (the Android Open Source Project, or Android's source code). That means all the code that constitutes Android 13 is now available for other people and companies to play with, and we'll likely see ROMs announce their plans to release Android 13-based versions very soon.
Meet 'Copernicus': TAE's planned billion-degree, hydrogen-boron nuclear fusion reactor
TAE has managed to secure funding for its new 'Copernicus' fusion reactor after successful testing of its 'Norman' reactor. The new reactor is a non-radioactive, hydrogen-boron-type fusion reactor. The new reactor should be able to achieve close to a billion degrees Celsius once complete. TAE Technologies today announced that it...
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: last-minute leaks reveal everything about the phone
We’re expecting Samsung to officially announce the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 in just a few hours at the time of writing, with the company holding a big launch at 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST on August 10 (and don't forget to follow our Samsung Unpacked live blog).
TechCrunch
Meet Xiaomi’s new humanoid robot, CyberOne
At first glance, the robot isn’t exactly Atlas or Digit, in terms of locomotion, but it’s still a promising demo and very much not a person in a spandex suit (not that anyone would do that). It’s the latest sign of Xiaomi’s growing robotics ambitions, which began with vacuums and have since expanded to include last year’s Spot-esque CyberDog.
LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV features Film CSO technology
Following on from the unveiling of the world’s largest OLED panel ever made by LG earlier this month, it has this week revealed more details about the LG 97 inch OLED.EX TV CSO, or Cinematic Sound OLED which is equipped with Film CSO technology. Sporting a 5.1 channel surround sound system embedded into the screen, “creating a performance that offers a cinematic level of immersion” says LG.
Google's got a free Pixel 6 for whomever can create the best wallpaper
Look, we get it: everything's expensive these days. Whether you're buying a bike, a home, or even just some food, chances are you're paying more (and getting less) than you were a few years ago. Big-ticket purchases like a new smartphone can feel particularly out of reach, but Google's throwing a bone to one talented Pixel fan, offering a shiny new Pixel 6 to whomever comes up with the best wallpaper.
Moto Razr 2022 rivals Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a top-end chip and 144Hz display
The Motorola Razr 2022 is official after a launch event in China where the brand also introduced the new Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro. The new foldable phone was the most exciting product at the launch, and while we now know what it is like, we don’t yet know when it’ll go on sale outside of China. We hope to hear more about that in the coming weeks, especially whether it is set to go on sale in the US.
yankodesign.com
The 2022 Moto Razr doesn’t look that special or cutting-edge anymore…
The Razr seems to have lost its ‘edge’. In what couldn’t have been a more shitty time to announce the new Moto Razr, the company decided to do it in the same 24-hour period that Samsung announced their new Galaxy Z Flip4 phone. The worst part? The Moto Razr 2022 sort of looks exactly the same as the Galaxy ZFlip 4, with the vertical folding design, and what really seems like a ‘blunter design’, going entirely against the phone’s one defining character – its razor-sharp design. To add insult to injury, the phone only seems to be available to its Chinese audience, so as much as I’d like to see one on the shelves and get a better look at it, that doesn’t seem to be on the cards.
