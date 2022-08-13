Florida Preschool Teacher Charged with Felony Child Abuse for Allegedly Hitting 4-Year-Old Boy in the Head Using ‘Open Hand and a Closed Fist’

Read full article on original website
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Tattoo on Arm of Florida Mother Found Dead in a Lake Led Police to Charge Her Boyfriend with Murder
A Florida man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend whose body was found in a lake earlier this month. Dedric Jaquan Rashan Wesley, 26, stands accused of murder in the second degree (without premeditation) over the death of 24-year-old Beverly Febres, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Mom Charged with Murdering 2-Year-Old Daughter in Case Where Co-Defendant Made Bizarre Request of Judge
The mother of a 2-year-old girl in Michigan is now accused of killing her child. The newly announced case against Adrienne Pavelka, 22, follows shortly after co-defendant Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, asked to be released on bond because he had to start a new job. Pavelka “had knowledge of, or...
Florida Man Killed Girlfriend, Told 911 ‘She Shot Herself in the Head’ Weeks After She Declined to Press Charges Because ‘He Has a Beautiful Side to Him’
A 39-year-old Florida man is behind bars after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, then called 911 and falsely told police that the woman shot herself in the head, authorities say. Sean Booth Chidester was taken into custody and charged with one count each of dangerous and depraved murder without premeditation, kidnapping, as well as two counts of violating a no contact order in the death of 38-year-old Daniela Marie Blackburn, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
12-Year-Old Girl Survived by Playing Dead After Florida Father Fatally Stabbed Her 3-Year-Old Sister: Cops
A 12-year-old girl narrowly survived death at the hands of her father, who murdered her younger sister before attempting to take his own life, according to police. Defendant Juan Bravo-Torres, 39, attacked his two daughters and attempted suicide at home early Thursday morning, say cops in Longwood, Florida. He allegedly killed his 3-year-old, but the elder sister played dead until her father appeared to lose consciousness.
Missing 12-Year-Old Kentucky Girl Found Shot Dead
A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kentucky has been found shot dead on a rural dirt road, authorities said. Her father was found first with a non-fatal gunshot wound of his own after responding officers were called to a remote roadway due to reports of an assault Thursday morning. Stacy Collins, who officers believe shot himself, was taken to the hospital while officials continued to search for his sixth-grade daughter, Stacia. The Johnson County Coroner said the girl’s body was found that afternoon in a “very, very remote” area on a dirt and gravel road that is “hardly ever traveled by anyone.” “Due to the unexpected loss of one of our dearly loved students, Porter Elementary will dismiss early at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 15th. Thank you for your understanding and support as we say our goodbyes to one very special Panther,” a post from the child’s elementary school stated. No further information was immediately available on whether charges would be filed. Read it at Lexington Herald Leader
Shooter Barged into Narcotics Anonymous Meeting Before Killing Another Man, Ex-Girlfriend, Then Himself: Cops
A shooter made his way into a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, immediately killed another man, then held his own ex-girlfriend hostage before killing her and himself, according to cops. Officers in Edgewater, Florida, identified the suspect as Quinton Francis Hunter, 49. His ex was Erica Yvonne Hoffman, 33, and the slain...
Foster Mother Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering 5-Year-Old Girl
A foster mother was sentenced on Monday to life in prison for murdering a 5-year-old girl in her care. Tammy Longie, 48, pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder within Indian Country, three counts of child abuse in Indian Country, and child neglect in Indian Country. Longie and her co-defendant...
Moment mother, 38, glassed a teacher from her child's school leaving her permanently scarred in drunken brawl outside a bar
This is the moment a mother was caught on camera glassing a teacher from her child’s school in a drunken row outside a seaside bar. Kelly Thomas, 38, was ordered to pay £600 compensation to the shocked teacher, who was left scarred for life, after the judge watched the shocking CCTV images of the attack.
‘Freaky’ Public Defender Gets Prison Time After Sending Heroin, ‘Photos of Herself’ to Flirtatious Convicted Murderer in Envelope Marked ‘Legal Mail’
A reportedly since-fired Jackson County, Missouri public defender has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced on Tuesday. Juliane L. Colby, 44, of Shawnee,...
30-Year-Old Ohio Woman Charged with Raping 12-Year-Old Boy Found Sleeping in Her Home While Husband Was at Work
A 30-year-old woman in Ohio is behind bars this week for allegedly raping a 12-year-old boy in her home over the weekend. Kimberly Mae Polachek was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping, authorities say. According to a press release from Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, officers with the Portsmouth Police Department on Sunday, July 24, 2022 contacted his office via email regarding a disturbing tip from “a concerned citizen” regarding a possible sexual assault involving a juvenile victim.
State Trooper Arrested Twice This Week for ‘Approximately’ 40 Domestic Assaults and ‘Numerous’ Threats to Kill a Woman: Authorities
A Connecticut state trooper who allegedly served in the Army was arrested twice this week over what court paperwork describes as multiple incidents of domestic abuse that finally sent an unnamed female victim to the hospital. The alleged victim told police that within the last year the trooper had attacked her “approximately forty times,” hit her with his belt, threatened to kill her, and threatened to harm a dog. Some of the alleged abuse occurred when the victim was pregnant, according to court documents.
Chilling update in ‘murder’ of 4-yr-old in Greenville County as half-brother, 17, accused of ‘dumping her body in trash’
THE half-brother of a four-year-old girl found dead in a wooded area has been arrested after police claim he suffocated the child and dumped her body in the trash. William Micah Hester, 17, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the death of his half-sister, Joanna Lockaby. Deputies with the...
Man Sentenced to Prison for Beating 1-Year-Old to Death and Trying to Pin Blame on His Wheelchair-Bound Father
A 31-year-old Florida man will spend more than a decade behind bars for beating a 1-year-old child to death in 2020. Lee County Court Judge Robert J. Branning ordered Rolando Olivarez to serve a sentence of 15 years in a Florida Department of Corrections State Prison for killing the toddler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
After a Year of Planning, Man Lured His Mother to Apartment to Beat and Stab Her to Death: Police
A man lured his mother to visit his apartment, then he beat her with a hammer and stabbed her with a knife, cops say. Defendant Logan Lopez, 24, was “matter of fact with detectives” about killing Mary Beth Lopez, 53, said a spokeswoman for the Clearwater Police Department in Florida. He allegedly said he planned this murder for about a year.
A family tragedy in the Florida Keys ends with a woman stabbed and her husband dead
A Florida Keys man stabbed his wife as she tried to stop him from killing himself with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
2 Alligators Fatally Attack Florida Woman After She Falls Into Pond
An 80-year-old woman was killed by two alligators after she fell into a pond near her house in Englewood, Florida, on Friday night, authorities said. Fatal alligator attacks are rare in the United States, typically occurring about once a year, but the latest was at least the third in the United States since May. The body of a man who had been retrieving Frisbees from a lake in Largo, Florida, was found May 31. And in June, a man was killed after being dragged into a retention pond by an alligator in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
