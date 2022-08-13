Report: Bronny James Will Likely Play College Basketball

The oldest son of LeBron James is one of the top high school prospects in the country.

Bronny James, the oldest son of Lakers star LeBron James , is entering his senior year at Sierra Canyon High School in California.

James has played on a star-studded team featuring Brandon Boston Jr., Ziaire Williams and Amari Bailey.

Bronny is one of the top 50 high school basketball players in the country, and is being pursued by a number of big name programs, including UCLA, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and others, per a report from ESPN.

According to the same story, James is expected to play college basketball over joining G League Ignite or other developmental leagues before entering the NBA draft.

James is the No. 39 prospect in the 2023 ESPN 100, and all eyes are on Bronny as he looks to make a name for himself in the shadow of his dad, LeBron.

