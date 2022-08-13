Read full article on original website
Meet the new faces at the Houston School District
When the doors open next week at the Houston School District there will be several new faces. Houston’s first day is Aug. 22. A special back-to-school section will be included with this week’s newspaper. New teacher orientation was held last week. Here are new teachers:
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri
Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
DEATH NOTICE: Melvin R. Kirkwood
Services for Melvin R. Kirkwood, 62, are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Amber Drive, Houston. Send an online condolence.
Missing Child out of Wright County
Grovesprings, MO. – A child has gone missing as of August 10th around the community of Grove Springs. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is engaging the public as to his whereabouts. The missing juvenile is identified as Maxwell Robbins, age 12. He is approximately 120 lbs, and was...
Boil Advisory for Mitchell Road, Bruce Smith Parkway and Preacher Roe in West Plains
West Plains, MO. – A Boil Advisory has been issued to businesses located at 1324 Mitchell Road, 1401 – 1411 Mitchell Road, 1805 Bruce Smith Parkway and 1411-1449 Preacher Roe Boulevard. The advisory is the result of low water pressure following a vehicle accident which damaged a fire hydrant.
MARY ALICE JOHNSON STEELMAN
Mary Alice Johnson Steelman was born July 19, 1934, to Walter C. Johnson and Essie Jane (Holmes) Johnson at Bills Creek, Boss, Mo. She departed this life into the arms of Jesus early Saturday morning, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Houston House Nursing Center, making her age 88 years and 25 days.
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
Ozark County Sheriff’s Office lays off employees
Nearly a month after the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office issued an emergency action order, the state of the budget and inflation have forced the local agency to make another move. Sheriff Cass Martin says increasing expenditures and sales tax revenue far below projection have resulted in seven layoffs, including two full-time deputies, to downsize his staff.
Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri.
HHS band sponsoring ‘first pitch contest’
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Houston High School Band is sponsoring a “First Pitch Contest” for the Springfield Cardinals baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 10. The band will play the national anthem before the game. The HHS State...
Howell County Sheriff’s Office Now Issuing Arms to Officers
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has made a big step forward in being able to provide for their officers in the form of issuing service pistols to deputies. Previously, like many other counties in the area, Howell County Deputies have had to procure much...
Accident occurs on Highway 38 on Saturday morning
First responders were called Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 38 just west of Highway 17, authorities said. The response involved the Houston Rural Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Texas County Sheriff’s Department and EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital. Highway 38 was closed for a time....
PHOTOS: Multiple Downtown West Plains Businesses Burglarized Monday Morning
West Plains, MO. – Early on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022, multiple businesses in downtown West Plains were targeted by a thief. At least three businesses were targeted shortly after 2 a.m. Game Stash, located at 112 Washington Avenue, was one of the businesses targeted. According to...
DEATH NOTICE: Mary Steelman
Funeral services for Mary Steelman, 88, of Summersville, will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Visitation is 2 p.m. until service time. Interment will be in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Send an online condolence.
Oregon County Sheriff’s Office Arrests August 8-14, 2022
On 08/08/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sherry E. Simmons (Wilcox) of Alton on an Oregon County Warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid , class D felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor. She is being held on a $2,500.00 cash or corporate surety bond.
Forecast: Two Hot Days, Then Cooler Temperatures
The Ozarks have two more days of hot weather, but a front will bring cooler temperatures and unsettled weather by Monday night through Wednesday. It will be a perfect weekend to be on the lake, at the pool, or the river. Make sure to drink plenty of water in the hot weather. There will be a few more clouds to kick off the day, especially near Lake Ozark, Salem, Mountain Grove, and West Plains, but the clouds will be thinning out as the day goes on, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be creeping closer to the triple-digits.
Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest
ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence. George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the […]
Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs
Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
County deputies respond to domestic calls
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy on July 24 was sent to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. The officer made contact with a 24-year-old woman there who said she and a...
