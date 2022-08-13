The Ozarks have two more days of hot weather, but a front will bring cooler temperatures and unsettled weather by Monday night through Wednesday. It will be a perfect weekend to be on the lake, at the pool, or the river. Make sure to drink plenty of water in the hot weather. There will be a few more clouds to kick off the day, especially near Lake Ozark, Salem, Mountain Grove, and West Plains, but the clouds will be thinning out as the day goes on, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be creeping closer to the triple-digits.

MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO