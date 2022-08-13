ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas County, MO

houstonherald.com

Meet the new faces at the Houston School District

When the doors open next week at the Houston School District there will be several new faces. Houston’s first day is Aug. 22. A special back-to-school section will be included with this week’s newspaper. New teacher orientation was held last week. Here are new teachers:
HOUSTON, MO
KTLO

2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area

(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Medical marijuana brings business to smaller towns in Missouri

Richard Gunnels used to be skeptical of marijuana, and he didn’t think it should be legalized for medical purposes. Gunnels is a small-town Missouri row-crop farmer, and some of the land he grows on today has been farmed by his family for more than 120 years in Macon County. He grew up on that farm, which has been cultivated by his family for generations.
MISSOURI STATE
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Melvin R. Kirkwood

Services for Melvin R. Kirkwood, 62, are 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Amber Drive, Houston. Send an online condolence.
HOUSTON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Missing Child out of Wright County

Grovesprings, MO. – A child has gone missing as of August 10th around the community of Grove Springs. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is engaging the public as to his whereabouts. The missing juvenile is identified as Maxwell Robbins, age 12. He is approximately 120 lbs, and was...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

MARY ALICE JOHNSON STEELMAN

Mary Alice Johnson Steelman was born July 19, 1934, to Walter C. Johnson and Essie Jane (Holmes) Johnson at Bills Creek, Boss, Mo. She departed this life into the arms of Jesus early Saturday morning, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Houston House Nursing Center, making her age 88 years and 25 days.
HOUSTON, MO
KTLO

Ozark County Sheriff’s Office lays off employees

Nearly a month after the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office issued an emergency action order, the state of the budget and inflation have forced the local agency to make another move. Sheriff Cass Martin says increasing expenditures and sales tax revenue far below projection have resulted in seven layoffs, including two full-time deputies, to downsize his staff.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

HHS band sponsoring ‘first pitch contest’

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Houston High School Band is sponsoring a “First Pitch Contest” for the Springfield Cardinals baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 10. The band will play the national anthem before the game. The HHS State...
HOUSTON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Howell County Sheriff’s Office Now Issuing Arms to Officers

West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Department has made a big step forward in being able to provide for their officers in the form of issuing service pistols to deputies. Previously, like many other counties in the area, Howell County Deputies have had to procure much...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Accident occurs on Highway 38 on Saturday morning

First responders were called Saturday morning to a crash on Highway 38 just west of Highway 17, authorities said. The response involved the Houston Rural Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol Texas County Sheriff’s Department and EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital. Highway 38 was closed for a time....
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Mary Steelman

Funeral services for Mary Steelman, 88, of Summersville, will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Visitation is 2 p.m. until service time. Interment will be in the Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Send an online condolence.
SUMMERSVILLE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Oregon County Sheriff’s Office Arrests August 8-14, 2022

On 08/08/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sherry E. Simmons (Wilcox) of Alton on an Oregon County Warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid , class D felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor. She is being held on a $2,500.00 cash or corporate surety bond.
OREGON COUNTY, MO
Forecast: Two Hot Days, Then Cooler Temperatures

The Ozarks have two more days of hot weather, but a front will bring cooler temperatures and unsettled weather by Monday night through Wednesday. It will be a perfect weekend to be on the lake, at the pool, or the river. Make sure to drink plenty of water in the hot weather. There will be a few more clouds to kick off the day, especially near Lake Ozark, Salem, Mountain Grove, and West Plains, but the clouds will be thinning out as the day goes on, with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will be creeping closer to the triple-digits.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest

ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence. George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the […]
ROLLA, MO
Ozark County Times

Traffic stop leads to two in handcuffs

Brian Harris and Amanda Bertolozzi was arrested by the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop at 11 p.m. Aug. 1. Harris was arrested on an active felony warrant from Howell County and a misdemeanor warrant from Ozark County. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and three pipes were located in the vehicle, according to a post on the OCSD Facebook page. Bertolozzi was arrested for the methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
houstonherald.com

County deputies respond to domestic calls

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy on July 24 was sent to a report of a domestic assault at a Shafer Road residence at Licking. The officer made contact with a 24-year-old woman there who said she and a...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

