Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
Oakdale man killed in single-vehicle crash near Oberlin
Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - A driver was killed Sunday morning when his pickup truck ran off the highway and rolled down an embankment near Oberlin, police say. Edwin A. McDaniel, 36, of Oakdale, was driving east in a 2014 Nissan Titan on Reeds Bridge Road west of Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.
State promotes affordable housing options in Northeast Louisiana
Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Efforts are underway to develop rural communities using state and federal funding. On Aug. 15, the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development launched a statewide tour to educate leaders, developers and residents on obtaining funding opportunities for affordable housing. “We have an affordable housing...
