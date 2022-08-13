ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lena, LA

Comments / 1

Related
KNOE TV8

Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an apparent suicide. At approximately 8:27 a.m., APD was contacted regarding a person in the Red River near the floating dock near the Riverfront Amphitheater. Nearly two hours later, at 10:15 a.m., the Alexandria Fire Department recovered the body/
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KNOE TV8

Oakdale man killed in single-vehicle crash near Oberlin

Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - A driver was killed Sunday morning when his pickup truck ran off the highway and rolled down an embankment near Oberlin, police say. Edwin A. McDaniel, 36, of Oakdale, was driving east in a 2014 Nissan Titan on Reeds Bridge Road west of Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.
OAKDALE, LA
KNOE TV8

State promotes affordable housing options in Northeast Louisiana

Grambling, La. (KNOE) - Efforts are underway to develop rural communities using state and federal funding. On Aug. 15, the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) and USDA Rural Development launched a statewide tour to educate leaders, developers and residents on obtaining funding opportunities for affordable housing. “We have an affordable housing...
GRAMBLING, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy