ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gabriel Jesus Inspires Arsenal To Win Over Leicester With Two Goals And Two Assists

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8MTK_0hG6a4sc00

Leicester lined up with three defenders in north London but Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana were all given the runaround by Arsenal's new no.9.

Arsenal 4-2 Leicester

Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goals for Arsenal on Saturday to inspire a 4-2 win over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus netted in the 23rd and 35th minutes to help Arsenal maintain their perfect start to the season following last weekend's 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace.

He later assisted goals for Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Martinelli after a William Saliba own goal and a James Maddison strike had briefly given Leicester hope.

Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating after scoring two goals for Arsenal against Leicester

IMAGO/Action Plus/Shaun Brooks

Leicester lined up with three defenders in north London but Daniel Amartey, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana were all given the runaround by Arsenal's new no.9.

His first goal arrived midway through the first half after he had dragged Evans out of position and then danced away from him with supreme confidence. Seconds later the ball was returned to Jesus inside a crowded penalty area where he supplied an excellent two-touch finish.

The Brazilian's second goal was less flashy. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy fluffed his attempted clearance from a corner and flicked the ball on into the path of Jesus who headed home at the far post.

Jesus was running the show for Arsenal and came close to completing his hat-trick before half-time when he crafted a chance from a long kick by keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Jesus controlled Ramsdale's booming punt forward with his head before overpowering Evans, only to be denied by a last-ditch slide tackle from Wilfred Ndidi.

Leicester were awarded a penalty late in the first half after Vardy went down under pressure from Ramsdale. But after a VAR review the referee's decision to give a spot-kick was reversed because no contact had been made.

The Foxes did receive a lifeline eight minutes into the second period though. Saliba had been Arsenal's man of the match against Palace eight days earlier but he gifted Leicester an own goal when he misjudged his headed pass back to his keeper.

Arsenal restored their two-goal advantage within two minutes. Keeper Danny Ward dropped the ball and Jesus reacted quickest as he poked a pass to Xhaka who tapped home from close range.

But Leicester pushed back again. Substitute Kelechi Iheanacho teed up Maddison to test the home side's nerves once more.

Arsenal's response was even quicker this time as Jesus passed to Martinelli, who completed the scoring with a fine low drive from 20 yards.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Brentford 4-0 Man United: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is my responsibility to give an explanation. It is clear the performance was really poor. When you make mistakes like this, you can't win the game. "It is about taking responsibility on the pitch, you cannot...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Jesus
Person
Daniel Amartey
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Brazilian
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 1-1 Draw with Crystal Palace

Frustrating, that. Deserved more, didn’t get it. Again. Bad trend. Below. Winners. Losers. All that jazz. Luis Díaz: Apparently, when you’re a man down, it helps to have somebody to cover ground for two. Luis Díaz not only scored a phenomenal solo goal to rescue a point for the Reds tonight, but he was absolutely everywhere after Darwin Núñez was sent off, tracking Palace counter attacks tirelessly before driving up the pitch again.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy