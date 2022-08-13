ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Amy Grant postpones tour until 2023 to recover from injuries, concussion from bicycle accident

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Amy Grant postponed her fall tour Friday as the best-selling Christian artist continues to recover from a bicycling accident that resulted in a hospital stay last month.

The soon-to-be Kennedy Center honoree previously postponed her August tour dates while she recovers from her injuries and now extended the postponements to her September and October dates as well. Those shows have now been rescheduled for early 2023, according to a statement from Grant's management team. She hopes to return to the road in November for a holiday tour with Michael W. Smith.

Her Christmas concert residency at the Ryman with husband Vince Gill — a Nashville holiday tradition — remains planned for this December.

"Amy is getting stronger every day," her manager Jennifer Cooke said in a news release. The statement continued: "She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26nosD_0hG6Zz8100
Amy Grant is postponing her fall tour dates until 2023 while she recovers from bicycling accident. Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com

"Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you."

More: Amy Grant recovering at home after bicycling accident, postpones August shows until 2023

Grant struck a pothole July 27 while riding near a golf course in Nashville. She spent two nights at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where doctors treated Grant for injuries sustained in the accident.

On Aug. 6 Grant's team announced on her official Facebook page that the crash left the singer "unconscious for about 10 minutes."

Grant wore a bicycling helmet, her team said at the time of the accident.

Kennedy Center Honors 2022: George Clooney, U2, Amy Grant and more to receive honors

At a series of Ryman concerts earlier this month, Gill and daughter Corrina Grant Gill dedicated a rendition of the country singer's tune "When My Amy Prays" to her recovery. Grant Gill changed the lyrics to “when my mama prays" during the teary-eyed moment.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Amy Grant postpones tour until 2023 to recover from injuries, concussion from bicycle accident

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Grant “Making Progress Every Day” After Bike Accident That Left Her Unconscious for 10 Minutes

Amy Grant‘s bike accident left her unconscious for nearly 10 minutes and with a concussion, but her team says her recovery is going well. Grant was hospitalized July 27 after she fell while on a bicycle ride with friends in Nashville.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAsDespite 'Yellowstone' Snub, Popularity Is a Priority at the EmmysPeter Jackson Considered Hypnosis to Try and Forget 'The Lord of the Rings' “She is making progress every day,” a rep for Grant told Billboard on Sunday. “As Vince has announced during his concerts at the Ryman,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Michael W. Smith
Person
Amy Grant
Person
George Clooney
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Bicycling#Bike#Concussion#Christian
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus’ Mother, Ruth Ann Casto, Has Died

Billy Ray Cyrus is mourning the death of his mother, Ruth Ann "Ruthie" Casto. The country music artist announced the sad news over the weekend, calling his late mother the “definition of love." "My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it,” the "Achy Breaky Heart"...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

Tim McGraw Wanted ‘7500 OBO,’ So Dylan Scott Made an Offer

Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. ​​​​​​​​​​​This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
MUSIC
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

571K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy