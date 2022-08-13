ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Mount Airy News

Surry County fair beats the heat

Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

United Fund pursues ‘lofty’ $500k goal

The United Fund of Surry announced a goal of $500,000 for their 2022-2023 Campaign and the Campaign Cabinet who will help facilitate the campaign which had its launch over the weekend in Mount Airy with the Downtown Rocks and Runs. Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the United Fund of Surry...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Life was good on Easy Street

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. From “all over” they came on 1940s weekends (Round Peak, Low Gap,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

“Dopesick” author launching new book

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Summer Jam offers fun, raises money for Roe Roe’s Heroes

GoodFellers kept the crowd jamming and dancing during last year’s Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo) Cooks Wall was one of two bands which kept the crowed entertained at the 2021 Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo)
KING, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro walk to address homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Mount Airy News

SOAR Camp offers glimpse at school

Pilot Mountain Middle School recently welcomed six-graders to the school with its SOAR Camp 2022. The camp is structured for incoming six grade students, to introduce them to the school, to one another, and to give them a fun-filled taste of what school will be like at their new school.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

