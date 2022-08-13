Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Surry County fair beats the heat
Fair-goers prepare for thrills aboard a contraption called the Fire Storm. Two young ladies fly around a curve on the Go Gator ride. A Ferris wheel framed against the afternoon sky looms over the midway at Veterans Memorial Park. Although Mother Nature didn’t always play “fair” with it, the Surry...
Mount Airy News
United Fund pursues ‘lofty’ $500k goal
The United Fund of Surry announced a goal of $500,000 for their 2022-2023 Campaign and the Campaign Cabinet who will help facilitate the campaign which had its launch over the weekend in Mount Airy with the Downtown Rocks and Runs. Melissa Hiatt, executive director of the United Fund of Surry...
‘A sad decision’ for NC State Fair: One of its most beloved food booths is going away
As awesome as the NC State Fair is, it just won’t be the same without this savory food — served from the fair’s longest operating booth.
Mount Airy News
Life was good on Easy Street
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. From “all over” they came on 1940s weekends (Round Peak, Low Gap,...
Mount Airy News
“Dopesick” author launching new book
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services stats available for 2021 shows Surry County reported 31 overdose deaths that year, compared to the highest value shown in Robeson County of 121 deaths. For the same year Surry County had 137 visits to the emergency room for overdose compared to Robeson County’s 650.
thestokesnews.com
Summer Jam offers fun, raises money for Roe Roe’s Heroes
GoodFellers kept the crowd jamming and dancing during last year’s Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo) Cooks Wall was one of two bands which kept the crowed entertained at the 2021 Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo)
triad-city-beat.com
Greensboro-based garage punk duo Unknown Nobodies pouches, prepares for more musical heights
A hard-hitting guitar riff breaks into the air, eliciting headbangs from the room. It’s soon followed by rough, grungy vocals reminiscent of the late Scott Weiland, former lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots, or, perhaps, Kurt Cobain of Nirvana fame. Riffage continues, breaking into slightly more melodic guitar tones,...
Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
Greensboro church gifts students with free school supplies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church jumped in to help parents in need. St. Paul’s Church is helping people struggling to pay for school supplies. Parents across the Triad have complained about the rising costs to het their kid’s needs covered. The church gave away backpacks and...
North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
When will brutal heat waves over 100 degrees hit North Carolina? Search your ZIP code for the hottest info
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – OK, it’s mid-August. We expect the temperatures to be high. We know our highs and lows are higher than they used to be. And now we can see – for each of our ZIP codes – exactly how bad the picture could get in the next, oh, three decades. First Street […]
Guilford County family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young boy who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. “He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. FOX8 has followed Logan Forbis’s journey over the years. His mother said his disease never defined […]
Greensboro walk to address homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
President Biden appoints Reynolda House Executive Director to serve National Museum and Library Services Board
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — President Biden appointed the Executive Director of Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem to serve as a National Museum and Library Services Board member. Allison Perkins has held the title of executive director of the Reynolda House Museum of American Art for 16 years.
About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
alamancenews.com
Defamation suit filed by Graham city manager may be transferred to Forsyth County
A Rural Hall town councilwoman who is being sued by Graham city manager Megan Garner has responded to Graham city manager Megan Garner’s lawsuit claiming that she was forced to quit her job and leave Rural Hall last year because of alleged libel and slander by Gordon. Rural Hall...
Mount Airy News
SOAR Camp offers glimpse at school
Pilot Mountain Middle School recently welcomed six-graders to the school with its SOAR Camp 2022. The camp is structured for incoming six grade students, to introduce them to the school, to one another, and to give them a fun-filled taste of what school will be like at their new school.
Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
VIDEO: Fire destroys North Carolina home being remodeled to house young adults leaving foster care
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem home being refurbished to house young adults leaving foster care went up in flames early Sunday morning, fire officials said. Video shows crews attempting to put out the blaze about 3:15 a.m. after it had already engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans […]
