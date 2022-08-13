ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-time state champion, basketball coaching legend Jesse Burnette passes

By Chris Demirdjian
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

According to a Twitter post from Carroll High School footballâ€™s account, veteran basketball coach, Jesse Burnette has passed away.

In 2019, Burnette retired from coaching basketball after 45 years. He recently led the Bulldogs on two separate occasions, from 1997-2003 and 2009-19. While on Renwick Drive, he won three state championships and appeared in the state championship game five times.

Burnette once coached under former NLU head coach, Mike Vining, for seven years. But, his heart was in high school hoops, from his days at the former Delta High School in Bastrop, where he won a state title, to West Ouachita and Sterlington.

This Summer, his son Adrian, accepted the job as head football coach for Franklin Parish.

No additional details of his passing have been released at this time.

