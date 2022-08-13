Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
WCJB
Sweepstakes to win free Publix Subs for a year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix grocery stores are celebrating 30 years of Pub Subs by holding sweepstakes. By entering online, you can win one year of free sub sandwiches. That’s up to two subs per week, along with other Nostalgic ‘90s themed prizes. The sweepstakes are offered only...
WCJB
Ocala’s Fort King to host special historic event in October
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala’s Recreation and Parks Department is launching a new celebration and you can buy your tickets right now. The department’s first “Legends of the Fort” event will be held October eighth and ninth from four to eight p.m. at the site of Fort King.
WCJB
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
ocala-news.com
More residents submit letters to discuss shopping options in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that discussed a need for more shopping options in Ocala/Marion County, several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts on this topic. “I hear everyone asking for more grocery shopping options, and that’s great, but what we need in the southeast/downtown/Silver Springs area is decent shopping and restaurants. The only decent place to shop is Bealls at Six Gun Plaza. There are two Walmart’s, but that’s it for shopping at this end. No furniture stores, great restaurants, entertainment, Home Depot, specialty stores for clothing, home decor, garden center, etc. We don’t need any more fast food places, car washes, gas stations, or storage facilities. We want and need better shopping options for the southeast section of Ocala. I do most of my shopping and eating out in The Villages and Lady Lake area because of the better choices they offer,” says Ocala resident Vicki Briggs.
WCJB
‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson. Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing. The Central Florida Community...
WCJB
More than 700 guests attend the Red Shoe Affair raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 700 guests packed the O’Connell Center as they celebrated the Red Shoe Affair and the Ronald McDonalds House’s 40th anniversary of being in North Central Florida. Sherry Houston the executive director told a story about a little boy that had cancer. “On...
Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from a previous unrelated story. This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key. A research...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
floridapolitics.com
The ultimate campus move-in challenge: Rehoming the University of Florida’s iconic bat colony
"They probably get the worst rap of any mammal I can think of and it’s very undeserved.'. The University of Florida faces the unique challenge of relocating hundreds of thousands of campus residents: its beloved bat colony. The university is home to the world’s largest occupied bat houses, a...
ocala-news.com
Resident says casino would benefit Marion County
I’m with the guy who questioned why there isn’t a casino in Marion County. I think there should be as well. There is no reason there can’t be places for families, kids, and then adults. And we’re talking casinos for adults, not topless bars. They’ve got bingo...
orlandoweekly.com
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
For the first time in six decades, a private island just off Florida's Gulf Coast is now for sale. Located at N/A Tenth Ave, in Horseshoe Beach, the three-acre property is known as "Cotton Island." The current main house, which was built in 2003, was designed by notable architect Ron Haase, who is probably best known for modernist homes in the Gainesville area.
atozsports.com
Florida’s Billy Napier sends message to the rest of college football; Tennessee Vols indirectly respond
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier sent a strong message to the rest of college football recently and on Monday the Tennessee Vols responded, albeit indirectly. After landing a string of talented commits, Napier told reporters that Florida “isn’t going away on the recruiting trail”. There had...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Infotech receives top 15 ranking
Florida Trend recently named Infotech, a Gainesville-based business, the No. 13 Large Company in the Best Companies To Work For program. Infotech, a leader in infrastructure construction software solutions and expert statistical and econometric consulting services, rose eight spots from the 2021 rankings and earned a spot on the Best Companies list for the fifth consecutive year, according to a press release.
Independent Florida Alligator
Terrell Bradley advocates grapple with racist messages, images painted over 34th Street mural
A mural on Southwest 34th Street was painted with messages demanding justice for Terrell Bradley Thursday night. Hours later, the message was defaced with symbols of hate. Friends and family of Terrell Bradley woke up early Friday morning to paint over the hateful messages left on a mural demanding justice for Bradley, who lost an eye to a Gainesville Police Department K-9 after he fled from police last month.
ocala-news.com
Marion County residents share thoughts on seniors, property taxes
Several more residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the impact of property taxes on the county’s senior citizens. “Myself, and a whole lot of property owners in and around the Marion County area, are struggling to pay property taxes on a low income such as social security. The cost of living has gone up at least 30%, and the property taxes are forcing the elderly out of their homes. This is called taking advantage of the elderly citizens of this county. The fact is that those who are raising the cost of taxes will be elderly in the near future and the tables can turn on them. I pray that the people who are making these decisions will consider themselves and their forefathers of this county,” says Ocala resident Geraldine Baxter.
mainstreetdailynews.com
North Florida Hospital receives 5-star rating
Healthgrades recently awarded HCA Florida North Florida Hospital a 2022 5-star recipient for OB-GYN services. The 5-star rating indicates that the North Florida Hospital’s clinical outcomes for OG-BYN services are among the leading national OB-GYN services. “It is an honor to receive this 5-star rating, and to be a...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
