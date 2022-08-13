Waterbury police identify victim killed by local restaurant owner

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was pronounced dead after being shot by a restaurant owner in Waterbury on Saturday morning.

Waterbury officers responded to East Main Street at around 1:30 a.m. and located a 28-year-old man laying on the ground. He was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police identified the victim as Sebastian Olavarria, 28, of Waterbury.

He was shot during an altercation with 61-year-old Michael Anderson, owner of Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant. The altercation happened just outside the restaurant.

Anderson pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. He was taken into custody and charged with murder and reckless endangerment, plus gun charges. He is being held on $2 million bond.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.

