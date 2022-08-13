ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCSO: Rockingham man stole car, sold for scrap

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County man is accused of selling someone else’s car after taking it.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Jonathan Keith Owens, of Rockingham, stole a 1997 Mazda 626 from a property on Poole Road.

The date of the reported theft is not listed.

Owens then allegedly sold the car to an unidentified scrap yard for an undisclosed amount of money.

He was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 and charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Owens was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond. However, records appear to show he was not being held at noon Saturday. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 1.

Online court records show Owens is already facing the following charges from earlier this year in Richmond County District Court: possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; misdemeanor larceny; misdemeanor possession of stolen goods.

Owens is also facing pending charges of felony larceny, obtaining property by false pretenses and first-degree trespassing from 2020 in Richmond County Superior Court.

In addition, Owens has pending charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses in neighboring Scotland County.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety show Owens has no previous convictions in the state.

A search of court records show Owens has no pending charges or previous convictions in Marlboro or Chesterfield counties in South Carolina.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

