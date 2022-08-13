SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!. The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September. "Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO