San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm

NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
NAVASOTA, TX
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 15, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the playset of your kids’ dreams, money-saving travel tips, a breakfast food truck and Filipino brunch!. Vroom! We’re pedaling into the week with pedal cars made by River City Play Systems. They also build customizable playsets for your backyard. We’ll show you one of our favorites.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Spectacular Circus coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five performances

SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!. The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September. "Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area schools

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state. The TEA on Monday said 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Southside ISD celebrates latest TEA accountability ratings

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD has a lot to celebrate as the school has become one of the top 5 districts in the city after previously being one of the lowest in 2019. On Monday, the Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

