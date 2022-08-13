Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas TikTok Gives High Praises To H-E-B's Hardworking Sushi Makers
"That sushi has SUSTAINED me MULTIPLE TIMES, great cheap lunch option in Texas."
KSAT 12
Sleep safari style and sip sweet wine at a Texas honey farm
NAVASOTA, Texas – A unique Texas glamping experience lets guests sleep in safari tents in the heart of a working honey farm. BeeWeaver Honey Farm is located in Navasota, a 3-hour drive east of downtown San Antonio. “What began as a hobby for the hosts’ great-grandparents after acquiring ten...
El Chaparral remains a family affair 50 years strong in San Antonio
El Chaparral has been serving San Antonio since the 1970s.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 15, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., the playset of your kids’ dreams, money-saving travel tips, a breakfast food truck and Filipino brunch!. Vroom! We’re pedaling into the week with pedal cars made by River City Play Systems. They also build customizable playsets for your backyard. We’ll show you one of our favorites.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
Prospect Parlor, San Antonio's first all-women barbershop, tattoo spot
Where you can get a haircut and new ink all in one place.
Spectacular Circus coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five performances
SAN ANTONIO — The circus is coming to town!. The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to Joe Freeman Coliseum for five shows in September. "Thrills and excitement will fill three rings with acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils, and clowns," said a press release. "All this and more come to life bringing unforgettable memories to all. No video games required, bring your entire family to see real-life masters of gravity, jaw dropping stunts, belly-jiggling hijinks and so much more."
San Antonio coffee among final 10 in H-E-B's 'Quest for Texas Best'
A cup of coffee please, but make it puro.
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
KSAT 12
TEA releases A-F accountability ratings for San Antonio-area schools
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state. The TEA on Monday said 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses were rated...
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations
Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
Amazon truck crashes into Grady's BBQ on San Antonio's Northeast Side
Your deliveries might be delayed today.
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
Guess the rent of this 3-bedroom lake house north of San Antonio
The move-in cost might make you do double take.
KSAT 12
Southside ISD celebrates latest TEA accountability ratings
SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD has a lot to celebrate as the school has become one of the top 5 districts in the city after previously being one of the lowest in 2019. On Monday, the Texas Education Agency released a list of A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses — the first issued since the coronavirus pandemic caused learning disruptions and teacher shortages across the state.
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
Former San Antonio TV journalist Chelsey Khan returns to Texas
A Texas TV journalist is back home in the Lone Star State.
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
Over 6,000 CPS Energy customers report power outages across San Antonio
The outages are a result of Sunday's rainfall.
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
