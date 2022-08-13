ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey

With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
The Spun

Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
saturdaytradition.com

Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State

Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room

The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
On3.com

Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb earns 'Block O' jersey honor

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is ready to name its third-ever recipient of the newest annual tradition: Kamryn Babb is the Block O jersey honoree. Babb was already a captain last season, but now he is being honored as a cut above even captaincy with the Buckeyes. On the same day he was named a two-time captain, he also got the news of his new jersey number, switching from No. 1 to now having No. 0.
saturdaytradition.com

Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp

C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
