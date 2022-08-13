Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla Chiu
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim Hemraj
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
Look: Ohio State Reveals Who Will Wear No. 0 Jersey
With the college football season just around the corner, Ohio State has announced the latest recipient of the Block O jersey. The Block O jersey was officially announced in 2020 to honor Buckeye great Bill Willis. Last year, Ohio State handed this honor over to offensive lineman Thayer Munford. This...
Everyone Told JJ Watt The Same Thing After He Found Rattlesnake In His House
On Saturday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt discovered a baby rattlesnake in his bathroom. Watt shared his discovery on Twitter because he wanted his followers to give him advice on how to handle this situation. "Alright Arizona, this is a new one for me… I’ve got a baby...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
J.J. Watt feels like 'a wimp' after bathroom drama at home
J.J. Watt had an unwanted guest in his bathroom Saturday morning. The Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman is ready to handle anything and everything on the field. What he wasn’t about to handle, touch or get near was the “baby rattlesnake” curled up in the corner of one of the bathrooms at his home.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos
Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football's 5 Worst Teams
The 2022 college football season is now just a couple of weeks away. The regular season is set to begin at the end of the month, with several prominent contests taking place over the first few weeks of the season. Which college football teams are bound to have the worst...
Soldier Field looks borderline unsafe for Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields
The Soldier Field turf is does not look safe to play on ahead of the Chicago Bears’ first preseason game of the summer vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The only thing worse than the Chicago Bears football team is the state of the “grass” at Soldier Field.
Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season
Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season. The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor. Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the...
saturdaytradition.com
Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State
Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles, Buckeye defense drawing high praise from Ohio State's TE room
The Jim Knowles era in Columbus is getting some strong internal reviews. Knowles was hired by head coach Ryan Day as Ohio State’s defensive coordinator in January. The Buckeyes chose not to retain Kerry Coombs after last season. Tight ends Gee Scott Jr. and Cade Stover delivered some praise...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React
The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
Six schools that the Pac-12 should consider adding
The Pac-12 needs a contingency plan for the days after USC and UCLA and expansion may be the way to go
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb earns 'Block O' jersey honor
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is ready to name its third-ever recipient of the newest annual tradition: Kamryn Babb is the Block O jersey honoree. Babb was already a captain last season, but now he is being honored as a cut above even captaincy with the Buckeyes. On the same day he was named a two-time captain, he also got the news of his new jersey number, switching from No. 1 to now having No. 0.
saturdaytradition.com
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Comments / 2