Man charged in Jefferson Park shooting

ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing several criminal charges following a shooting Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a call of someone possibly being shot on Gardena Street in the Jefferson Park neighborhood around 8:15 p.m., according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputies arrived on scene, they were reportedly told that the alleged victim, 41-year-old Jason Rorie of Rockingham, had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Deputies and investigators began interviewing witnesses “and were able to quickly develop a suspect,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Allyn Andre Rawles, 30, of Rockingham, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

He was arrested Friday and booked into the Richmond County Jail where he is being held on a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 25.

According to Sheriff Mark Gulledge, investigators were assisted by the Community Impact Team and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

Online court records show Rawles has several pending traffic citations, including driving while impaired, having an open container of alcohol and having no liability insurance. That court date is Aug. 17.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Rawles has been twice convicted of assault on a female: 2010 in Cumberland County; and 2016 in Hoke County.

He received a suspended sentence in both cases.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.