ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

UPDATE Elections 2022: Dinowitz Alleges Gustavo Rivera Does Not Live in S.D. 33 in Newsletter to Constituents

By SÍLE MOLONEY
norwoodnews.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Intercept

Cops Spend $400,000 to Save House Democrats’ Campaign Chair

“Alessandra Biaggi voted to release criminals without bail,” read an ad on the back of a truck with a New Jersey license plate driving through New York’s 17th Congressional District, which covers the counties of Westchester and Rockland. The ad is one of several — including digital, text, and mail ads — attacking state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi as “a radical anti-police extremist,” paid for by the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo helps stalled 1969 Corvette in Hamptons

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was seen helping a motorist in a stalled 1969 yellow Corvette in the Hamptons over the weekend, sources exclusively tell Page Six. The former politician has a history with muscle cars himself, and even reportedly worked as a tow-truck driver while attending law school. Spies told us that the yellow classic sports car was stopped on Route 114 in East Hampton. “The car was stalled out on the side of the road, and [Cuomo] jumped it with cables,” one source said. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.” Later in the day Andrew and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy