Atlanta, GA

AthlonSports.com

Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football

We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
Scorebook Live

Florida football's Top 100 players to watch: Nos. 80-61

100 Florida high school football players to watch this fall: Nos. 80-61 When talking about high school football in the state of Florida, athleticism along with top end speed is the thing that stands out the most here. With so many players to choose from all over the state, there are dozens of ...
ClutchPoints

3 Miami Hurricanes breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in ACC

Miami Football had a difficult year in 2021, but one positive development was the rise of some of the team’s younger players. Fans hope some could be Miami football breakout players for 2022. The previous coaching staff made a poor choice when the Hurricanes persisted on playing older veterans for most of the first half […] The post 3 Miami Hurricanes breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in ACC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 20

The Georgia Bulldogs play Oregon in 20 days. We’re under three weeks away from that season-opener, in which Georgia begins its title defense. When I look back over my time following the Dawgs, it overlaps almost perfectly with the start of Mark Richt’s career. I couldn’t help but...
247Sports

WATCH: Florida offers first look at new standalone facility

Amid much hype and speculation, the curtain has finally been lifted regarding Florida’s $85-million James W. Heavener Football Training Center. Florida football players officially moved into the state-of-the-art, 142,000-square foot facility on Sunday afternoon, and the team’s official social media account revealed a brief glimpse of the nearly finalized product to celebrate the milestone. The Florida football program’s Twitter account posted a 40-second video of Albert Gator, one of the team’s two official mascots, giving a tour of the facility.
