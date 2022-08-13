Read full article on original website
Related
UFC on ESPN 41 results: Marlon Vera head kicks Dominick Cruz for knockout win, stakes claim to title shot
SAN DIEGO – For three-plus rounds, the UFC on ESPN 41 main event was a Dominick Cruz fight. Then Marlon Vera put an end to that. Vera (22-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) landed a vicious head kick late in the fourth round to defeat Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by knockout Saturday night at Pechanga Arena for what could be considered another “biggest win of his career” as he inches closer to a bantamweight title shot.
Twitter reacts to Marlon Vera's head kick KO of Dominick Cruz at UFC on ESPN 41
Marlon Vera earned his biggest victory to date on Saturday when he defeated Dominick Cruzin the UFC on ESPN 41 main event. Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) continued to add to his case for a bantamweight title shot with a fourth-round knockout win over former UFC/WEC champ Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in their headlining bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.
Nina Nunes def. Cynthia Calvillo at UFC on ESPN 41: Best photos
Check out these photos from Nina Nunes’ split decision victory over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego. (Photos by Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY Sports)
411mania.com
411’s UFC Fight Night Report: Vera KO’s Cruz
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET) #8 Dominick Cruz (135 lbs.) vs. #5 Marlon Vera (135.5 lbs.) Nate Landwehr (145.5 lbs.) vs. David Onama (145 lbs.) Yazmin Jauregui (114.5 lbs.) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (116 lbs.) Devin Clark (205 lbs.) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (204 lbs.) Priscila Cachoeira (135 lbs.) vs. Ariane...
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Claressa Shields Criticizes Cris Cyborg’s Debut Boxing Opponent
Claressa Shields criticized Cris Cyborg‘s opponent in her upcoming debut boxing fight, claiming that Cyborg can do work in boxing. Ahead of her rematch with Savannah Marshall in September, Claressa Shields spoke to media after an open workout. Shields criticized Cris Cyborg’s choice of opponent. Having sparred with Cyborg ahead of her bout with Amanda Nunes, Shields claims that the former Invicta and Bellator champion would beat WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Female Welterweight Champion Jessica McCaskill.
Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa – LIVE results: US start time, ring walk, stream and TV channel
TEOFIMO LOPEZ is on the comeback trail and he returns to the ring in Las Vegas tonight. The Brooklyn boxer will step up to light welterweight and fight for the first time since his loss to George Kambosos Jr last year. Lopez will take on Pedro Campa this Saturday night...
mmanews.com
Dana White Calls MMA Journalist A ‘Jackass’ For Jake Paul Question
UFC President Dana White is getting tired of silly questions involving Jake Paul. White has gone back and forth with the younger Paul brother since the YouTuber began dabbling in the world of boxing. Between online disses, insulting music videos, and various squabbles through the media, these two have developed something of a love-hate relationship with one another.
MMA Fighting
Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore in the works for Oct. 29 UFC event
Middleweights Josh Fremd and Tresean Gore are targeted to meet this fall. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that the matchup between Fremd and Gore is in the works for the UFC’s event on Oct. 29 at a location and venue yet to be announced. Verbal agreements are in place for the 185-pound bout where both fighters will be seeking their first UFC wins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2
One of the most dominant mixed martial arts (MMA) champions meets a long-overdue challenger in Salt Lake City, Utah, this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when Kamaru Usman defends his Welterweight title against Leon Edwards in UFC 278’s pay-per-view (PPV) main event. Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, also hosts the return of Luke Rockhold opposite Paulo Costa and a pivotal Bantamweight battle pitting the legendary Jose Aldo against Merab Dvalishvili.
MMAmania.com
U-F-Comedy? Watch Frankie Edgar, Andre Fili, Sara McMann and more try their hand at stand up comedy
MMA doesn’t last forever, but it does give its athletes a unique set of skills. For example: performing under pressure! Getting in front of a crowd and talking doesn’t seem so scary after stripping down to one’s underwear, stepping under the bright lights, and literally fighting another person. Perhaps that’s why a trio of active UFC fighters, as well as UFC veteran Gerald Harris, were able to take the stage without issue on the latest episode of “UFC Comedy Jam,” which is currently available on UFC Fight Pass.
UFC on ESPN 41 results: Nina Nunes wins split decision against Cynthia Calvillo, announces retirement from MMA
SAN DIEGO – Was it the most exciting fight of Nina Nunes’ career? No. But the end result was just what she needed to cap off her career. Nunes (11-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) snapped a two-fight skid Saturday when she eked out a split decision against Cynthia Calvillo (9-5-1 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC) on Saturday. The women’s flyweight bout was part of the UFC on ESPN 41 preliminary card at Pechanga Arena.
Comments / 0