ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Reveals Fans Have Correctly Guessed the Show’s Ending

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk claims that “about one out of every nine people” online have already guessed the ending for his character. The upcoming finale for Better Call Saul is one of the most anticipated in recent tv history. Better Call Saul centers on Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill as he transforms from a well-intentioned public defender to the slimy criminal lawyer fans meet in Breaking Bad. The final season had two major setbacks, leaving fans waiting for a long time. Of course, COVID-19 delayed filming. Then, Odenkirk had a serious heart attack when filming resumed. The final season finally debuted in April of this year.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-star Rhea Seehorn ‘yelled at me to stay on Earth’ during heart attack

Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Explains How She Ended Up Playing Marion in ‘Better Call Saul’

Born in 1933, Carol Burnett watched firsthand as television shows and movies at the time featured male hosts and male protagonists. To find a movie, let alone a show that featured a female in a main role was somewhat unheard of. In September of 1967, that changed when the actress hosted The Carol Burnett Show, which was one of the first shows helmed by a woman. Running for 11 years, the show gained a spot on Time’s Best 100 TV Show of All Time. Currently 89 years old, fans of Burnett might be surprised to see her gracing TV screens once again in AMC’s Better Call Saul.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’: Kim Returns, So Does [SPOILER], and Saul Gets Violent

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the 12th episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Waterworks.” Kim Wexler is back! After she and Saul (Bob Odenkirk) had a shocking break-up three episodes ago, “Better Call Saul” fans have been going through a Wexler withdrawal. Luckily, all that changed on Monday night’s penultimate episode, and we got a lot of answers about where Kim (Rhea Seehorn) has been in the “Breaking Bad” and post-“Breaking Bad” worlds. The episode opens during the “Breaking Bad” timeline, where Saul is bouncing a stress ball against his...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Better Call Saul finale: Some of you already guessed the ending

I don’t know about you, but my jaw is still hanging on the floor after Better Call Saul’s unsurprisingly masterful penultimate episode on Monday night, titled simply Waterworks. Which, as we now know, was a sly reference of sorts to not only Kim Wexler’s soul-crushingly boring new job at Palm Coast Sprinklers in Florida. But, also, to her gut-wrenching, tearful breakdown on the bus during this episode. When the weight of everything from her life with Jimmy/Saul became too much to bear.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Forster
Person
Heisenberg
Person
Carol Burnett
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Anna Gunn
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Aaron Paul
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Planning Major Event After Series Finale

Better Call Saul is hurdling towards an epic series finale. Only two episodes remain until the show pulls the curtain over the Breaking Bad franchise one more time. Fans have eaten up every moment so far, and they can’t wait to see how things wrap up. After the final episode bows on Aug 15, fans will get the chance to own a piece of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul history for themselves.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TVLine

Dark Winds Names Hell on Wheels EP as New Season 2 Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. AMC is welcoming back a longtime collaborator to oversee Dark Winds Season 2. John Wirth — whose previous credits include Hell on Wheels and sister network SundanceTV’s Hap and Leonard — will take over as showrunner on the acclaimed drama, succeeding Vince Calandra (Castle Rock) in the role. “We are thrilled to welcome John Wirth, someone we know well and have collaborated with so successfully on multiple shows – most notably Hell on Wheels – to the Dark Winds creative team,” AMC Studios president Dan McDermott said Wednesday. “This series quickly became one of...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Series Finale#The Burning
IndieWire

‘Better Call Saul’ Review: Twisting Series Finale ‘Saul Gone’ Weighs the Price of One Man’s Soul

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Better Call Saul” Season 6, Episode 13, “Saul Gone.”] The final season of “Better Call Saul” has seen both death and resurrection. There’s a growing body count that’s been offset by a handful of reappearances, of characters either presumed or confirmed dead, in the life of a notorious defense lawyer on the lam. These weekly reviews have made definitive statements that a certain persona was all but cooked. They’ve also teetered on the brink of making assumptions that his one-time partner was all but marked for a death of her own. So it’s only fitting...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale, Explained: Here’s How Season 6 Ended

“Let justice be done though the heavens fall.”. The quote that echoed like a threat throughout Better Call Saul was finally realized in its series finale, which aired on AMC Monday, August 15. The thirteenth episode of Season 6, chillingly titled “Saul Gone,” answered a bunch of burning fan questions, tied up some serious loose ends, and served as a gut-wrenching goodbye to one of TV’s most beloved prequels and unexpectedly brilliant dramas.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Patrick Fabian Shares a Throwback Behind-the-Scenes Pic To ‘Happier Times’

Actor Patrick Fabian took to his official Twitter to get nostalgic about shooting some early Better Call Saul episodes. Breaking Bad and its spin-off series, Better Call Saul, are some of the biggest tv shows in recent memory. With only one episode of Saul’s misadventures left, it feels like an end of an era. Fabian shared an image on Twitter going back to the beginning of an epic run.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Co-Creator Peter Gould On Saving Souls, “Seeing ‘Breaking Bad’ Differently,” Kim Wexler Spinoff Hopes & Sticking The Landing

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s Better Call Saul series finale  “As soon as we land, I want you to tell the other side that I’ve got more to trade,” a busted but still hustling Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) tells his lawyer on a flight from Nebraska to New Mexico in tonight’s Better Call Saul series finale. “I just remembered something that’ll make their toes curl,” the shameless lawyer born Jimmy McGill aka Gene Takavic asserts in the “Saul Gone” episode. ‘Better Call Saul’ Characters’ Fates Revealed In Series Finale – Photo Gallery Toes do curl, plea deals are struck, and...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Peter Gould Breaks Down the Surprising Series Finale and Jimmy and Kim’s Ending

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you haven’t watched the series finale of “Better Call Saul,” Season 6 Episode 13, “Saul Gone.” In the end, Jimmy McGill unbroke bad. Just when it looked like Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) had finessed his way into a sweet plea agreement — just seven years at the most country club-like of correctional facilities (low-security FCI Butner Low, which even has a golfing program!) — he reversed course and confessed all, in Monday night’s series finale of AMC’s “Better Call Saul.” It was a finale rife with references to regret, time machines and how there’s “no shame...
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale Recap: Slippin’ Jimmy Vs. Saul Goodman

Better Call Saul has ended. A review of the series finale, “Saul Gone,” coming up just as soon as I build a time machine… “Where do I see it ending? With me on top, like always.” —Saul James Morgan McGill and Walter White join forces one final time midway through “Saul Gone.” It is a flashback to the two of them hiding out in the vacuum store’s basement circa the “Granite State” episode of Breaking Bad, each of them waiting for Ed to secret them away to their new lives under assumed identities. Their conversation is a reminder of Walt’s arrogance,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy