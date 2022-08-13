Jordan Love was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers. During the first game of the 2022 NFL preseason he went: 13-of-24 passing with 176 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three interceptions against the 49ers. Love certainly showed signs of growth during his two quarters of play. However turning the ball over on three consecutive drives leaves things to be desired. Overall, though, LaFleur said he was “pleased” with Love’s performance and felt the blame for the interceptions fell more so on the receivers than the quarterback. Here is a snippet of his press conference.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO