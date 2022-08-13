Read full article on original website
BBC
UK heatwave: Studland fire caused by barbecue - fire service
A huge fire which tore through a popular nature reserve and forced the evacuation of a beach was most likely caused by a barbecue, firefighters say. At its height on Friday, 90 firefighters tackled the blaze at Studland Heath in Dorset and crews remain at the scene. Dorset and Wiltshire...
BBC
Studland Heath: Fire at nature reserve extinguished
A fire that tore through a nature reserve and forced the evacuation of a beach has finally been extinguished. At its height on Friday, 90 firefighters tackled the blaze at Studland Heath in Dorset. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said almost five hectares (12 acres) of National...
BBC
Skegness: Body of teenage boy recovered from the sea
A teenager has died after going into the sea in Lincolnshire. Emergency services were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a child under 16 in the water at Skegness. The body of the boy was found after a five-hour search by police and the coastguard, Lincolnshire...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
Tennant has putrid smell in apartment building, landlord finds week old defrosting chicken is the culprit
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked for a a toy store that was owned by a certifiably crazy man named Edmund.
Wild park brawl between SIXTY men leaves one stabbed and at least five others injured as cops launch urgent probe
A HUGE 60-man brawl broke out in a park leaving one man stabbed and at least five others injured. Police are now investigating after up to 60 people, some armed with weapons, gathered at Sparkhill Park, Birmingham, yesterday at 9pm. A knife, hammer and a chain have been recovered by...
CCTV footage shows last known images of missing student nurse
Police are appealing for information from anyone who saw Owami Davies, who was last seen in West Croydon at 12.30pm on 7 July
Driver escapes death by inches after front of his Range Rover torn off by train on level crossing
A DRIVER escaped death by inches when the front of his £40,000 Range Rover was torn off by a train on a level crossing. Steve Kennedy-Smith, 63, was trying to reverse after straying on to tracks. The impact was captured by a security camera on the train — carrying...
Two people are dramatically rescued from a burning yacht after it suddenly burst into flames next to a busy Wales beach
Two people have been dramatically rescued from a burning yacht after it suddenly became engulfed by flames in front of shocked beachgoers in Wales. Locals raised the alarm at around 1pm on Saturday after seeing thick plumes of smoke billowing from the vessel, which had become ablaze off Caswell Bay and Brandy Cove, in Swansea.
'Like a prisoner in my own home': Pensioner whose neighbours were savaged during a 'American Bully dog' attack reveals she is 'terrified to go outside'
A pensioner has said that she is 'terrified' and feels 'like a prisoner in her own home' after her neighbours were savaged during a dog attack. Police were called to an incident on Nottingham Road in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on Friday at 6pm. A woman in her 20s and her two...
BBC
Manchester: Man dies after shooting in early hours
A man has died after being seriously injured in a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester. The 20-year-old was found with a range of wounds in Claremont Road, just after midnight on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said. He was taken to hospital where he died a short time...
Shops looted, Ferrari jumped on and police assaulted as Friday night chaos ensues
Look, there's a wild night out in London and then there's what happened Friday 12 August. Hoards of people took to Oxford Street this past Friday, looting shops, jumping on a Ferrari, and assaulting police. The Met were called to the chaos in central shortly before 6pm, with footage of...
Girl, five, who vanished with her mum is being 'actively hidden' cops claim as detectives charge woman, 50, over her disappearance
Police fear five-year-old Grace Hughes is being 'actively' hidden from authorities after no trace of the little girl has been found in over a week - as they warn the effects of her alleged kidnapping will be 'detrimental'. Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks, also known as Laura Bolt,...
British police have abandoned the streets to criminals who know they have little to fear from the woke-obsessed state
THE Tories used to be the party of law and order. But you would not know that from the current surreal leadership contest. As Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss trade blows about the economy, they are as mute as Trappist monks on the need to step up the fight against crime.
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
Thames Water accused of ignoring warnings after hundreds in Surrey endure days without water
Thames Water has been accused of repeatedly ignoring warnings about cuts to supplies and burst pipes in Surrey where hundreds of households had to endure three days without tap water at the height of this weekend’s heatwave. Residents, including some that were vulnerable, had to queue for bottled water...
BBC
Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found
A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
Neighbours' fury over junk-filled bungalow left to rot next to their £1million homes in Cheshire village
Residents of a leafy village have been left outraged after squatters took up residence in an ruined and rubbish-filled bungalow neighbouring £1million houses that has been abandoned so long trees are growing out of it. The home in Mere, Cheshire, branded an 'eyesore' and a 'fire and health hazard'...
