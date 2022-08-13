ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

UK heatwave: Studland fire caused by barbecue - fire service

A huge fire which tore through a popular nature reserve and forced the evacuation of a beach was most likely caused by a barbecue, firefighters say. At its height on Friday, 90 firefighters tackled the blaze at Studland Heath in Dorset and crews remain at the scene. Dorset and Wiltshire...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Studland Heath: Fire at nature reserve extinguished

A fire that tore through a nature reserve and forced the evacuation of a beach has finally been extinguished. At its height on Friday, 90 firefighters tackled the blaze at Studland Heath in Dorset. Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service (DWFRS) said almost five hectares (12 acres) of National...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Skegness: Body of teenage boy recovered from the sea

A teenager has died after going into the sea in Lincolnshire. Emergency services were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a child under 16 in the water at Skegness. The body of the boy was found after a five-hour search by police and the coastguard, Lincolnshire...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ww2#Fire#Dorset Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Manchester: Man dies after shooting in early hours

A man has died after being seriously injured in a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester. The 20-year-old was found with a range of wounds in Claremont Road, just after midnight on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said. He was taken to hospital where he died a short time...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping

Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'

A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Boy, 9 missing on busy Bournemouth beach is found

A boy who went missing on a busy stretch of beach, sparking a major search involving police and the public, has been found and reunited with his parents. The nine-year-old had last been seen at the Prom Cafe on Bournemouth seafront at 09:20 BST, Dorset Police said. Members of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy