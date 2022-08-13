Nwangwu (leg) rushed seven times for 41 yards and caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-20 preseason loss to the Raiders. Nwangwu looked crisp in his return from a minor soft-tissue injury to his leg, flashing the explosiveness that he displayed as a rookie returner last season (two kick-return touchdowns). The 24-year-old figures to have a lock on the kickoff return job in Minnesota, but he has carried over his excellent YPC totals -- albeit in smaller sample sizes -- from his time at Iowa State (5.9 YPC in his final two seasons). Nwangwu probably won't see enough playing time with the talented one-two combo of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison ahead of him on the Vikings' running back depth chart, but there appears to be potential future fantasy goodness within this young athlete, should the opportunity arise for him to see enough touches on a per-week basis at some point this year (or with another club in the future). As for 2022, Nwangwu will have to fend off Ty Chandler (five carries for 50 yards Sunday) to keep his spot at third on the depth chart heading into the regular season.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO