Enjoy Trinkets, Treasures & Trash Through September in Minnesota
Being someone who is usually looking for a great bargain for something that is unique and fun, consignment shops, flea markets, and fairs are great places to find just those things. The Wadena Flea and Craft Market is one of those places where you can find some really unique and...
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
Do You Have Unclaimed Money In Minnesota?
Have you ever had anyone ask you if you have unclaimed money? Seriously, I am asking this because I had someone ask me that the other day and my immediate response was, "What in the world are you talking about? Is this a scam I am completely unaware of and need to know about?" To which they replied, "I'm serious there is a website where you can check to see if you have unclaimed money in Minnesota." Instantly I had visions of money signs dancing in my head.
KARE
After 60 years at MSP Airport, shoe shine business loses its stands
Royal Zeno Shoe Shine lost its spot at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after 60 years in business.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Best Places To Explore and Hike in Minnesota
Summer may be half over, but the nice weather is not going anywhere anytime soon! One of my favorite things to do outside as well as an activity with friends is hiking, or in my case, just walking around nature and admiring it (not necessarily the traditional hiking). Like always I came across a TikTok from a girl who listed the top ten places to hike in Minnesota, and I have to share some with you.
fox9.com
Survey: Minnesota among top 10 'best states to live in'
(FOX 9) - A new survey from the personal finance website WalletHub ranks Minnesota as the ninth-best state to live in for 2022. The survey awards a total of 100 possible points to each state in five different categories worth 20 points each: affordability, economy, education, quality of life, and safety.
Second Business Announced for Former St. Joe Police Station
ST. JOSEPH -- A second business has now been announced for the former St. Joseph fire hall and police station. Building owner Shannon Wiger says White Peony Boutique has signed a lease for the north half of that space next to WR Home. White Peony and WR Home do incredible...
Boys and Girls Club of Central MN Preparing Kids for Careers
The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota is helping to prepare kids for careers. Brady DeGagne is the Director of Programming and Facilities with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota. He and Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation joined me on WJON.
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
Almost 400 Minnesota Teachers are Asking for Help Buying Classroom Supplies
As the kids get ready to return to school after Labor Day, the teachers are already hard at work gathering supplies for the classrooms the kids go to. A brightly decorated classroom is what we picture in the halls of the school, but most of the time, those decorations are paid for out of pocket by the teachers themselves. Not to mention the extra supplies teachers need to have to keep their classrooms and lesson plans running smoothly.
kvrr.com
Minnesota expands free meals program to students this school year
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) — Governor Walz says the state is expanding its free meals program to an additional 90,000 new students this school year. More than 200,000 students on Medicaid will be automatically enrolled. Minnesota is one of eight states selected for the USDA pilot program that makes...
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Twin Cities LA Fitness closed after fire Monday morning
A Twin Cities LA Fitness is closed after a fire broke out Monday morning. A spokesperson with the city of St. Louis Park said the fire closed the location at 3555 S. Hwy. 100 before it had opened for the day. The department is still trying to determine what started...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
voiceofalexandria.com
Hot weather projected to return for next week for Minnesota
(Undated)--The Climate Prediction Center has issued their 8 to 14 Day Outlook for the period August 22 to 28, 2022. They say to expect above average temperatures during the period across the Upper Midwest including here in Minnesota. In addition, they say that the period will see below normal precipitation during the period.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Raise your pint, the Irish Fair of Minnesota is back!
ST PAUL, Minn. — Are you ready to get into some shenanigans? Then get ready to head to St. Paul for the 42nd Irish Fair of Minnesota, running Friday through Sunday on Harriet Island. This annual three-day celebration of all things Irish is back in Minnesota's capitol city with...
What are Minnesota’s Smallest Towns According to the 2020 Census?
Minnesota became the 32nd state admitted to the Union on May 11th, 1858 -- and according to the 2020 census is now the 22nd largest state population with 5,706,400 residents. Before we take a look at the smallest towns in the state according to the latest census, these eleven cities are the largest in Minnesota:
The Most Haunted Road In Minnesota – Just One Hour From St. Cloud
Do you like to search out haunted places in Minnesota? The city of New London, Minnesota has quite a story and has been named one of the most haunted roads in Minnesota. There are a lot of people who head out to find the most haunted roads across the country, but not everyone videotapes the trail. However, we did find one person that tells us the story of why Timber Lake Road is so haunted, as he videotapes and talks about the eerie happenings located on this road. Watch this video and listen to the man tell the story of horror and why Timber Lake Road in New London is so haunted.
