Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
realitytitbit.com

Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene

Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Fuming Over Kanye West's 'Appalling' Meme After Pete Davidson Break Up, Source

Kim Kardashian is putting her foot down. The reality star has reached her limit with what she will put up with when it comes to Kanye West, and the rapper trolling her recent ex, Pete Davidson, is something she will not stand.As OK! reported, Ye savagely went after the Saturday Night Live alum on Instagram early Monday, August 8, posting a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."A source close to Kardashian has since claimed she is furious about her ex-husband's latest social media tirade targeted at the comedian following news of her...
OK! Magazine

Downcast Pete Davidson Spotted Out For The First Time Since Kanye West's Brutal Social Media Attack

Pete Davidson was seen looking downcast following Kanye West's latest social media attack in light of the comedian's split from the rapper's ex-wife.On Wednesday, August 10, the Saturday Night Live star was seen arriving to the set of Wizards! In Cairns, Australia, for the last day of filming. With sunglasses covering his eyes and a baseball cap on, Davidson was photographed sitting in the back of a car as he kept his head down.Davidson has been spending much of his summer Down Under for his latest project, which was credited as one of the reasons he and Kim Kardashian decided...
The Independent

John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump

John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
The Independent

Kanye West deletes post ‘mourning’ death of Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian split

Kanye West has deleted an Instagram post which “mourned” the fake death of Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, reportedly called time on their nine-month relationship last week, citing long-distance and their demanding work schedules as the basis for the break up.In a now-deleted post, the rapper and ex-husband to Kardashian posted a fake New York Times front page to his Instagram account, the headline of which read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In smaller print below, it read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”But the post has...
Us Weekly

North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion

She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Shaded Pete After His Breakup With Kim—Here’s if He Wants His Ex-Wife Back

Click here to read the full article. Short and sweet. Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup with a shady post about his ex-wife’s now-ex-boyfriend. News broke on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had split after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source told Page Six at the time. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Three day after the news, Kanye took to his Instagram on...
K97.5

Kanye West Celebrates Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian’s Breakup In The Most Ye Way Possible

Kanye West is taking a victory lap on Pete Davidson’s heartbreak. After a lengthy Instagram hiatus, the Chicago multi-hyphenate returned on Monday (August 8) with a black and white post and a mock New York Times headline declaring Davidson “dead.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_0KfkreCq/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d8fe0536-fbed-4b7c-a1e2-ecac6b45768a He didn’t stop there, quickly clowning former friend and collaborator Kid Cudi in the small print […]
Distractify

Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram

You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
