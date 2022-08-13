Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
Major supermarket chain opens another new grocery store location in Thousand OaksKristen WaltersThousand Oaks, CA
Windsor Hills, Los Angeles Crash Leaves 6 DeadBri HView Park-windsor Hills, CA
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”
Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene
Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
Kim Kardashian Fuming Over Kanye West's 'Appalling' Meme After Pete Davidson Break Up, Source
Kim Kardashian is putting her foot down. The reality star has reached her limit with what she will put up with when it comes to Kanye West, and the rapper trolling her recent ex, Pete Davidson, is something she will not stand.As OK! reported, Ye savagely went after the Saturday Night Live alum on Instagram early Monday, August 8, posting a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."A source close to Kardashian has since claimed she is furious about her ex-husband's latest social media tirade targeted at the comedian following news of her...
Downcast Pete Davidson Spotted Out For The First Time Since Kanye West's Brutal Social Media Attack
Pete Davidson was seen looking downcast following Kanye West's latest social media attack in light of the comedian's split from the rapper's ex-wife.On Wednesday, August 10, the Saturday Night Live star was seen arriving to the set of Wizards! In Cairns, Australia, for the last day of filming. With sunglasses covering his eyes and a baseball cap on, Davidson was photographed sitting in the back of a car as he kept his head down.Davidson has been spending much of his summer Down Under for his latest project, which was credited as one of the reasons he and Kim Kardashian decided...
John Legend Says Friendship with Kanye West Ended When He Didn't Support Rapper's Presidential Run
John Legend is shedding light on his current relationship with Kanye West — or rather, lack thereof. The 43-year-old singer revealed that politics — namely, West's support for former president Donald Trump, and his own presidential run in 2020 — dramatically altered their friendship. "We aren't friends...
John Legend ends long friendship with Kanye West over Donald Trump
John Legend has said that his friendship with Kanye West suffered when the rapper publicly supported Donald Trump’s US presidency.The musicians had previously collaborated numerous times, and West was a producer on Legend’s 2004 album Get Lifted, which was released on West’s label GOOD music.But Legend, who performed at the Democratic National Convention in 2020 in support of Joe Biden, now says the political division between the stars “became too much for us to sustain” and the pair “aren’t friends as much as we used to be”.“[Kanye and I] aren’t friends as much as we used to be. I...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Very Sad’ About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He’s In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
Pete Davidson Wore A Weird Shirt After His Kim Kardashian Split & Fans Think It's A Message
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially called it quits after nine months of dating, and his first post-breakup T-shirt is raising plenty of eyebrows about how it went down. Davidson and Kardashian split up "amicably" last week "due to distance and schedules," a source close to the couple told...
Kanye West deletes post ‘mourning’ death of Pete Davidson after Kim Kardashian split
Kanye West has deleted an Instagram post which “mourned” the fake death of Pete Davidson following his split from Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, reportedly called time on their nine-month relationship last week, citing long-distance and their demanding work schedules as the basis for the break up.In a now-deleted post, the rapper and ex-husband to Kardashian posted a fake New York Times front page to his Instagram account, the headline of which read: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In smaller print below, it read: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”But the post has...
North West Transforms Kim Kardashian Into a Glamorous Minion
She's got skills! North West may be the next big makeup star considering she transformed mom Kim Kardashian into a Minion within minutes. "Mommy Minion," the mother-daughter duo captioned a video shared via their joint TikTok on Sunday, July 31. In the clip, the 9-year-old starts by covering the Skims founder's face with foundation. North […]
Kanye Just Shaded Pete After His Breakup With Kim—Here’s if He Wants His Ex-Wife Back
Click here to read the full article. Short and sweet. Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup with a shady post about his ex-wife’s now-ex-boyfriend. News broke on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had split after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source told Page Six at the time. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.” Three day after the news, Kanye took to his Instagram on...
Kanye West Celebrates Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian’s Breakup In The Most Ye Way Possible
Kanye West is taking a victory lap on Pete Davidson’s heartbreak. After a lengthy Instagram hiatus, the Chicago multi-hyphenate returned on Monday (August 8) with a black and white post and a mock New York Times headline declaring Davidson “dead.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg_0KfkreCq/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=d8fe0536-fbed-4b7c-a1e2-ecac6b45768a He didn’t stop there, quickly clowning former friend and collaborator Kid Cudi in the small print […]
Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split With Fake Newspaper Headline
Breaking his silence. Kanye West has finally reacted to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s split. Kanye, 45, took to Instagram on Monday, August 8, to share a photo of a newspaper modeled after The New York Times. The fake headline...
Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram
You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
NME
Kanye West’s lawyer quits amid divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian
Kanye West has reportedly bid farewell to his most recent attorney – the fifth to be involved with his divorce from Kim Kardashian – while a trial date for the case has been confirmed. Rolling Stone reports that, during a trial-setting conference held in LA last Friday (August...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
ETOnline.com
Pete Davidson Seeking Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Media Bullying, Says Source
Pete Davidson is keeping his mental health in check. In addition to the routine therapy he has received for many years, the Saturday Night Live alum has sought out additional help in the wake of his high-profile romance with Kim Kardashian. Though the former couple recently called it quits after...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West & Lil Uzi Vert Model Futuristic Yeezy Shades After Getting Matching Tattoos
Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert have spent more time together than usual over the last few days. On the heels of getting matching tattoos with Steve Lacy, Ye and Uzi teamed up to model the upcoming YZY GAP YR 3022 SHDZ on Wednesday (August 10). In a slideshow posted...
realitytitbit.com
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis ground their private jet escapes after CO2 backlash
Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband, Travis Barker, reportedly flew on board a commercial flight from LA to Washington this week, following heavy criticism of sisters Kim and Kylie’s use of private jets last month. With fans of the family becoming more concerned with the sisters’ carbon footprint, it...
