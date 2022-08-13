Read full article on original website
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
Active COVID cases, hospitalizations down in WV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active COVID-19 cases dropped more than 500 over the weekend in West Virginia, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are currently 2,891 active cases statewide, down by 543 from the end of last week. The state reported three new deaths Monday,...
Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
Justice declares State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Putnam counties after flooding hit the Mountain State. Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads. Emergency crews are dealing with a number of water rescues, including […]
NWS Charleston, Kanawha County officials review storm system, damage from flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — In what resulted in Gov. Jim Justice declaring a State of Emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties, some portions of those counties received up to five and six inches of rain overnight Sunday into Monday that resulted in flash flooding. The Kanawha County Emergency Operations...
Kanawha County Commission awards first ALLKAN grant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has issued a $25,000 grant to a Clendenin brewery, marking the first grant of the body’s latest countywide grant program. The commission awarded the grant to Clendenin Brewing Company for the purpose of installing new windows and an air conditioning system in the brewery’s taproom. The business also plans to expand its hours and hire more employees as a result.
No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting
UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Valley Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a […]
West Virginia Department of Agriculture to conduct black fly aerial treatments on August 16
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will conduct aerial treatments for the biological suppression of black flies on the Greenbrier, New, and Bluestone Rivers starting on Tuesday, August 16. Depending on weather conditions and water levels, the department may continue treatments into Wednesday, August 17.
State of emergency in West Virginia due to correctional officer shortage
BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for West Virginia. The reason: not enough correctional officers at state prisons. This state of emergency comes after governor justice tried to push through a bill to give correction officers in the eastern panhandle a 10,000 dollar raise but, that […]
Officials want West Virginians to consider becoming poll workers for upcoming election
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is encouraging West Virginians to consider becoming poll workers for this fall’s election. The push as Tuesday will mark National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. According to state officials, as many as 8,000 poll workers are necessary to ensure West Virginia’s elections can operate with few issues.
Leaders agree action is necessary to improve education proficiency
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s leaders agree improvements to the state’s schools are necessary as education proficiency continues to lag. The discussion about the need for action stems from the state Department of Education’s release of statewide assessment data from the 2021-2022 academic year. While students made academic progress from the prior year — when classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic — proficiency rates still lagged behind previous years.
WVDOH Crews Combating Flood Damage in Fayette and Kanawha Counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) crews are assessing and repairing flood damaged areas, particularly in Fayette and Kanawha Counties, where Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for excessive rainfall that occurred overnight. “It’s been a tough six week period,” said Joe Pack,...
West Virginia teachers working with price increase on school supplies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — It is an exciting time for many families as a new school year gets underway. But even before then, teachers work to get their classrooms ready to welcome students back. What some people may not realize is that often teachers pay for the bulk of their classroom supplies out of […]
91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia
FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
State treasurer’s office announces anniversary SMART529 scholarship sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To commemorate the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan, state Treasurer Riley Moore has announced a scholarship sweepstakes. West Virginia families can enter their children aged 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships which will be randomly awarded...
Frontier officials promise improvements are coming
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications acknowledges its shortcomings in West Virginia, and it’s vowing to make improvements. The promise comes more than a year after Frontier emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, yet amid concerns about the company’s presence in West Virginia as exhibited in a recent complaint to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
Man who served South Charleston Police Department for 28 years leaving for new role
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who retired as an officer last year from the South Charleston Police Department and was working there as a civilian has officially left the police agency to begin a new chapter in his life after a 28-year career. Retired captain Pat Rader...
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
