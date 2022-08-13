ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Dr. Rahul Gupta, the nation's drug czar, to visit West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dr. Rahul Gupta, a former top state health official in West Virginia who is the White House drug czar, will be traveling to the Mountain State beginning Tuesday to meet with those on the frontlines of the overdose epidemic. Gupta, the director of the White...
Metro News

Active COVID cases, hospitalizations down in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active COVID-19 cases dropped more than 500 over the weekend in West Virginia, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. There are currently 2,891 active cases statewide, down by 543 from the end of last week. The state reported three new deaths Monday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

Kanawha County receives record-setting rainfall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of 9 a.m. Monday, 911 dispatchers in Kanawha County had answered more than 500 emergency calls and dispatched 130 calls for service, including 25 water rescue calls after a record amount of rainfall fell Sunday evening through Monday morning. Some areas of the County received...
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Commission awards first ALLKAN grant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission has issued a $25,000 grant to a Clendenin brewery, marking the first grant of the body’s latest countywide grant program. The commission awarded the grant to Clendenin Brewing Company for the purpose of installing new windows and an air conditioning system in the brewery’s taproom. The business also plans to expand its hours and hire more employees as a result.
WOWK 13 News

No charges filed after Kanawha County shooting

UPDATE (10 P.M. on Aug. 15, 2022): No charges will be pressed after deputies responded to the parking lot of the NAPA Valley Auto Parts in Elkview for reports of a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders arrived on the scene, and a woman was taken to the hospital with a […]
Metro News

Officials want West Virginians to consider becoming poll workers for upcoming election

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is encouraging West Virginians to consider becoming poll workers for this fall’s election. The push as Tuesday will mark National Poll Worker Recruitment Day. According to state officials, as many as 8,000 poll workers are necessary to ensure West Virginia’s elections can operate with few issues.
Metro News

Leaders agree action is necessary to improve education proficiency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s leaders agree improvements to the state’s schools are necessary as education proficiency continues to lag. The discussion about the need for action stems from the state Department of Education’s release of statewide assessment data from the 2021-2022 academic year. While students made academic progress from the prior year — when classes moved online because of the coronavirus pandemic — proficiency rates still lagged behind previous years.
WOWK 13 News

91st Lilly Family Reunion returns to West Virginia

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — One local family reunion returned to the Mountain State for a weekend of fun. The 91st Annual Lilly Family Reunion came back to the border of Mercer and Raleigh County in Flat Top, West Virginia. This reunion was packed with events for the family all weekend. It included true Lilly […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is 2nd most affordable state to live in

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new WalletHub study named its best states to live in in 2022. The financial website has a history of ranking West Virginia toward the bottom of similar lists it’s made, declaring the Mountain State the worst economy in the country, the least fun state and recently, one of the worst […]
Hinton News

Gov. Justice celebrates grand opening of new West Virginia Taxpayer Engagement Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 11, 2022, to celebrate the grand opening of the West Virginia State Tax Department’s new Taxpayer Engagement Center. Located in downtown Charleston, the Taxpayer Engagement Center consolidates taxpayer access locations in the area to a single, modern location, designed for ease of access and customer service. “This new facility looks amazing and is another arm of our efforts to bring goodness to our people and to be welcoming to all – that’s the fabric of who we are as West Virginians,” Gov. Justice said. “At the end of...
Metro News

State treasurer’s office announces anniversary SMART529 scholarship sweepstakes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — To commemorate the 20th anniversary of West Virginia’s SMART529 College Savings Plan, state Treasurer Riley Moore has announced a scholarship sweepstakes. West Virginia families can enter their children aged 14 and younger to win one of three $20,000 SMART529 scholarships which will be randomly awarded...
Metro News

Frontier officials promise improvements are coming

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Frontier Communications acknowledges its shortcomings in West Virginia, and it’s vowing to make improvements. The promise comes more than a year after Frontier emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, yet amid concerns about the company’s presence in West Virginia as exhibited in a recent complaint to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.
