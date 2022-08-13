Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Toned Derriere In New Hottie Bootcamp Video
After a long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion finally announced the return of her Hottie Bootcamp regime.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates ‘Traumazine’ With ‘GMA’ Performance, Hotties React To The Album’s Release
The Hotties love Megan Thee Stallion's new album "Traumazine." The post Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates ‘Traumazine’ With ‘GMA’ Performance, Hotties React To The Album’s Release appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
RELATED PEOPLE
Pardison Fontaine Responds To Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Saying He Wants To Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Pet
Pardison Fontaine took to Twitter earlier this week to further explain his commentary on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saying he’d like to be Megan Thee Stallion’s pet. Johnson posted a video of himself on Instagram on Aug. 6 answering animal-related …
PETS・
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Shows Off Her Onion Haircare Routine
Last month, Cardi Bappeared on the cover of Vogue Singapore, much to the adoration of her fans. She also claimed that she's focusing on her next album, and released a new single, "Hot Shit," with Kanye West and Lil Durk. But prioritizing her music doesn't mean Cardi's not keeping up her Vogue-worthy looks.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Tiffany Haddish Says She Turned Down A $10M Endorsement Deal
Tiffany Haddish has managed to create quite the name for herself within the past few years. The stand-up comedian and actress has grown in popularity due to her loud outbursts, explicit personality, and comical characters. While she's been able to garner thousands of fans, her journey in the entertainment industry was far from easy.
Megan Thee Stallion’s New Purple Bangs Are Extra Clean
Over the years, Megan Thee Stallion has debuted a variety of colorful wigs, but her latest purple look might be one of our favorites yet. Though recently the Hot Girl Coach got rid of all her posts on Instagram and changed her display picture — which has led fans to speculate a new album is on the horizon — Megan is continuing to serve looks on the 'gram. You just have to know where to find them.
Stereogum
Megan Thee Stallion – “Pressurelicious” (Feat. Future)
Last time we got a Megan Thee Stallion single, it was “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa. But more music is on the way — last month, the Houston rapper told Rolling Stone how she was working on her forthcoming sophomore album — the follow-up to 2020’s Good News — which she hopes to have out this summer. That brings us up to this week, where Megan announced a forthcoming collab with Future called “Pressurelicious.” Sharing the track artwork on Instagram, she captioned: “Hot Girls Up 10000000000000 points.” Now, the HitKidd-produced track is out.
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ Is a Multi-Faceted Mood
A Megan Thee Stallion verse is not unlike a bag of salt and vinegar chips—there’s something classic and quaint and straight-up hood about the sharp and improbable flavors packed inside every one of them. There were always going to be some quirky juxtapositions with Meg. The twenty-something spitter is an old soul who swears by Pimp C and Biggie and Juicy J. While other rappers her age couldn’t point out Pete Rock in a police lineup, nearly every time Meg spits a freestyle in one of her many viral clips, it’s over a classic instrumental from some raw Nineties hit. Mentored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Traumazine’ Release Date, Shares Tracklist & Cover Art
Megan Thee Stallion has surprised fans by revealing that she’ll be dropping her brand new album Traumazine this Friday (August 12). After track leaks, as well as her tracklist and cover art surfacing in recent days, the Houston rapper has decided to move forward and release the project this week. Meg has said the 18-track album will be her last on the 1501 Ent. roster, which she’s had a ton of public issues with as of late.
Megan Thee Stallion Enters The Pynk In Latest Episode Of ‘P-Valley’
Click here to read the full article. Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 2 of Starz’s series, P-Valley. Megan Thee Stallion, aka Tina Snow, made her grand entrance as any true Houston hottie would in the latest episode of P-Valley. In season two’s penultimate episode, Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) returns to The Pynk for the grand re-re-re-opening, alongside Miss Mississippi (Shannon Thornton) and Stallion’s character for a performance and showdown that put season one’s “Murda Night” to shame.More from VIBE.com'P-Valley' Cast And Creator Talk The Show's Authenticity And What To Expect In Season 2Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon'...
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Shares "Traumazine" Ft. Future, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Jhené Aiko, Dua Lipa, Key Glock & More
According to Megan Thee Stallion, this album marks the end of her time with 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Houston rapper has had a meteoric climb up the charts in recent years, but her tension with her label has been ongoingâoften landing both sides in court over her music. This rollout apparently wasn't any better, said Megan, as she took to social media to further complain about 1501 making an issue of her release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam'ron Shows Off Rare Footage Of Him Rapping in 1995 Cypher
Cam'ron got his start as a rapper early. The "Hey Ma" rapper became known among Harlem at a young age for being able to deliver ruthless bars seemingly on command. Now, Killer Cam has given fans a glimpse of those early days in a new Instagram post on Saturday. In...
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Thanks Fans for Support During Ongoing Label Issues: ‘We Almost Out’
Megan Thee Stallion is grateful for the continued support of her most passionate fans, particularly during what she has described as ongoing label issues ahead of imminent new music. Wednesday night, Megan shared a number of tweets addressing the current status of those issues, all while expressing thanks for the...
TMZ.com
Megan Thee Stallion Dodges The Rock 'Pet' Advances As 1501 Beefs With Her Management
Megan Thee Stallion has finally responded to Dwyane Johnson’s animalistic desires … rather mildly we might add … probably because she has a boyfriend who’s watching things really closely. Meg was a guest on SiriusXM to promote her new — and controversial — “Traumazine” album when...
PETS・
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
Comments / 0