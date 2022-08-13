ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz had big game for Turkey at EuroBasket

By Ky Carlin
With it still being the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers are currently preparing for the 2022-23 season. It’s now August in the NBA calendar as this is the dead period of the summer and players are just getting in some workouts to be ready for the upcoming season.

While some are in the gym doing individual workouts, Furkan Korkmaz is participating in international play at EuroBasket 2022 playing for his native country of Turkey.

On Friday, Korkmaz had himself a big day as he scored 33 points and drilled five triples while getting to the free-throw line 14 times. The guard entering his sixth season with the Sixers was able to keep Turkey competitive against Slovenia which is led by Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic. Slovenia won the game 104-103 on a Dragic winner.

Korkmaz had a down year in the 2021-22 season as his 3-point shooting dropped to 28.9% after he had begun to establish himself in the league as a shooter. The hope for the Sixers is that he can regain that shooting touch when the new season begins in October.

