Kylian Mbappe and Neymar had to be separated in dressing room argument as 'objects were thrown'
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar reportedly had to be separated by teammates on Saturday night, following PSG's win over Montpellier, as things nearly turned really ugly. It was a night of mixed fortunes for Paris Saint-Germain and their forwards, as they beat Montpellier 5-2 at the Parc des Princess, in their opening home game of the new season.
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Neymar 'likes' social media posts that directly call out Kylian Mbappe, this could get nasty
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar liked two 'anti-Kylian Mbappe posts' on social media following the club's 5-2 win against Montpellier on Saturday night. It's important to give some context to this situation. Back in May, after months of speculation surrounding his future, Kylian Mbappe signed a new contract that made him arguably the most powerful figure at PSG.
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Gabriel Jesus opens up about reasons for Arsenal transfer from Manchester City
Gabriel Jesus has reaffirmed his reasoning for leaving Manchester City for Arsenal this summer. Jesus, who spent six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, winning 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles, departed Manchester for North London earlier this summer. The Brazilian scored 95 goals and helped the club to four...
Will Ferrell sent Gareth Bale ‘personal message’ to help convince Wales winger to sign for LAFC
Gareth Bale received a personal message from Hollywood star Will Ferrell as Los Angeles FC rolled out the red carpet when signing the Wales international for the World Cup build-up and beyond.There was intense speculation about the 33-year-old’s future – and even talk about his love for the sport – after a medal-laden spell with Real Madrid came to a frustrating end.Bale was linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff ahead of Wales’ appearance at the winter World Cup, but LAFC swept in under the radar and brought him to Major League Soccer.It is a signing befitting the city...
Erik ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of Premier League fixture against Brentford
Manchester United will face Brentford on the second game week of the Premier League season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a dismal loss to Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening weekend of the season. After wins for the rest...
A furious Rafael van der Vaart destroys Barcelona 'mafia' in explosive rant live on Dutch TV
Rafael van der Vaart unleashed his most explosive rant yet prior to Barcelona's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano - dismantling the entire club. The Catalan giants are struggling financially, but have still managed to add Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde to their squad this summer.
Manchester City players vote for new club captain with five-man leadership group revealed
Manchester City's players and staff have now voted for the club's new captain, following the departure of Fernandinho this summer. Pep Guardiola's squad have got off to a flying start in the new campaign. An opening weekend win over West Ham at the London Stadium was followed up by a...
Jose Mourinho 'speaking the truth' about difference between Man Utd and Man City goes viral
Jose Mourinho once broke down the difference between Manchester United and Manchester City and fans think he 'spoke the truth'. 'The Special One' was United manager between 2016 and 2018, winning the Carabao Cup and Europa League in his first season. His second campaign saw him guide the Red Devils...
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about Man Utd live on Sky Sports gets incredibly heated
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about the state of Manchester United live on Sky Sports has gone viral. The Red Devils were thumped 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992. United legend Neville called...
Simon Jordan defends Graeme Souness over controversial ‘it’s a man’s game’ comments
Simon Jordan has defended Graeme Souness over the controversial comments the Scotsman made in the aftermath of Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The derby between the two London rivals erupted into chaos after the final whistle after Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel shared a unsavoury handshake, resulting in both managers being shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
Pep Guardiola reveals why Manchester City opted against signing Chelsea's new arrival Marc Cucurella
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed why his side did not choose to sign new Chelsea arrival Marc Cucurella this summer. The Spanish left-back signed for the Blues from Brighton last week, despite being heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium throughout much of the summer transfer window.
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
Harry Kane accidentally says "It’s always nice to get a last minute winner" after equalising vs Chelsea
Harry Kane accidentally said he scored a 'last minute winner' following Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw with Chelsea. Check out the footage below:. Sunday's action-packed clash at Stamford Bridge brought the fireworks as managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte came to blows on two separate occasions. The points were shared after...
Alexi Lalas breaks down US men's soccer team's World Cup chances: 'They got a chip on their shoulder'
The United States men’s national soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The Americans are set to bring a group of young, upstart talent to Qatar in hopes they make some sort of impact to show just how far U.S. men’s soccer has come in the last eight years. Players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and Matt Turner are among those who highlight the current squad. By the time the World Cup starts in November, only two players will be over 30 years old.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides insight on Granit Xhaka's new role
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken on his desire for Granit Xhaka to have a larger impact in and around the oppositions box this season, after he scored his first goal of the season in the Gunners 4-2 win over Leicester. Xhaka’s new role in the Arsenal team has been...
Darwin Nunez sent off for headbutt in first Premier League start
Darwin Nunez made a terrible start to his career at Anfield, getting a red card for headbutting Joachim Andersen in the second half of Liverpool's game with Crystal Palace. Nunez signed for a potential record fee for Liverpool in the summer, essentially replacing Sadio Mane, who moved to Bayern Munich.
