ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 4

Related
SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimitri Payet
Person
Michail Antonio
The Independent

Will Ferrell sent Gareth Bale ‘personal message’ to help convince Wales winger to sign for LAFC

Gareth Bale received a personal message from Hollywood star Will Ferrell as Los Angeles FC rolled out the red carpet when signing the Wales international for the World Cup build-up and beyond.There was intense speculation about the 33-year-old’s future – and even talk about his love for the sport – after a medal-laden spell with Real Madrid came to a frustrating end.Bale was linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff ahead of Wales’ appearance at the winter World Cup, but LAFC swept in under the radar and brought him to Major League Soccer.It is a signing befitting the city...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Physics#Marseille#Frenchman#West Ham#Hammers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Simon Jordan defends Graeme Souness over controversial ‘it’s a man’s game’ comments

Simon Jordan has defended Graeme Souness over the controversial comments the Scotsman made in the aftermath of Sunday’s clash between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. The derby between the two London rivals erupted into chaos after the final whistle after Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel shared a unsavoury handshake, resulting in both managers being shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor.
SOCCER
Fox News

Alexi Lalas breaks down US men's soccer team's World Cup chances: 'They got a chip on their shoulder'

The United States men’s national soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. The Americans are set to bring a group of young, upstart talent to Qatar in hopes they make some sort of impact to show just how far U.S. men’s soccer has come in the last eight years. Players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and Matt Turner are among those who highlight the current squad. By the time the World Cup starts in November, only two players will be over 30 years old.
FIFA
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy