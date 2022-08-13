Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said before Saturday's practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State will soon wrap up its second week of fall camp. The Cowboys were back inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center on Saturday for their ninth practice this month and fourth in full pads. Head coach Mike Gundy addressed the media before things got underway to provide an update on the Pokes. Gundy discussed a few topics, including some players dealing with fatigue, the progression of the defensive secondary and the offensive line.
Reviewing Oklahoma State football's all-time receiving records
STILLWATER, Okla. — There is an argument to be made that Oklahoma State is the WRU (Wide Receiver University) of college football. The Cowboys have a rich history of pass-catchers, including three Biletnikoff Award winners and five finalists since 2008. Justin Blackmon was a two-time winner in 2010 and 2011, while James Washington won the award in 2017 as the nation's top receiver. Dez Bryant was a finalist in 2008 and Tylan Wallace was a finalist in 2018. Only two other schools — Alabama and Pittsburgh — have claimed the Biletnikoff Award three times.
Oklahoma football: 2 Sooners breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big 12
After an underwhelming campaign last year, expectations are quite high for the Oklahoma Sooners in the debut season of the Brent Venables era. Oklahoma had a drama-filled 2021 season that culminated in the Sooners failing to win the Big 12 and Lincoln Riley opting to leave the program in favor of a move to USC. […] The post Oklahoma football: 2 Sooners breakout stars set for monster 2022 seasons in Big 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Three-star guard Jamyron Keller commits to Oklahoma State
Each year, Mike Boynton succeeds in securing talent in the state of Texas. This year nothing has changed as three-star guard Jamyron Keller announced his commitment to the Oklahoma State Cowboys this evening. “I went there on my visit and I could just tell it was home,” Keller said. “The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73
The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
Commit! Texas Tech lands Round Rock DL Ansel Nedore
Texas Tech landed one of the top defensive lineman recruits in Texas with Ansel Nedore's pledge, which he announced via social media Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound three-star recruit and Texas Top 100 prospect chose the Red Raiders over six other reported offers including Baylor, Houston, TCU, SMU, Texas and UTSA.
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy impressed with progress from young safeties
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy is impressed with the progression this fall camp from the Cowboys' young safeties.
247Sports
TCU football 2022 fall camp notes: 8/13
The TCU football team returned to practice on Saturday after having a scrimmage on Thursday and off day on Friday. As always, HFB was there to catch the action for the first hour. - On the injury front, Tre Hodges-Tomlinson, Kendre Miller, Derius Davis, D'Arco Perkins-McAllister, Marcel Brooks were among...
Comments / 0