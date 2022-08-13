STILLWATER, Okla. — There is an argument to be made that Oklahoma State is the WRU (Wide Receiver University) of college football. The Cowboys have a rich history of pass-catchers, including three Biletnikoff Award winners and five finalists since 2008. Justin Blackmon was a two-time winner in 2010 and 2011, while James Washington won the award in 2017 as the nation's top receiver. Dez Bryant was a finalist in 2008 and Tylan Wallace was a finalist in 2018. Only two other schools — Alabama and Pittsburgh — have claimed the Biletnikoff Award three times.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO