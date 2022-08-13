Read full article on original website
Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees
The struggling New York Yankees are in dire need of a boost ahead of the final months of the regular season, and they may be in line to receive exactly that. According to manager Aaron Boone, via Bryan Hoch, Giancarlo Stanton is nearing his return from the Achilles injury that has sidelined him since the […] The post Giancarlo Stanton gets crucial injury update amid return to Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead
Any MLB fan outside of Atlanta could easily forget the Braves were the 2021 World Series champions. One of the league’s best players, Ronald Acuña Jr., was not even present in the Braves’ run because of a knee injury. Surprising the baseball world and going back-to-back as World Series champions should be enough to immortalize […] The post 3 changes Braves need to chase down Mets for division lead appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alex Rodriguez roasts Brian Cashman’s Yankees trade deadline blunders
The New York Yankees might’ve posted their sleepiest loss of the season on Sunday night at Fenway Park, getting blanked 3-0 by Michael Wacha, Ryan Brasier and Garrett Whitlock before packing up their bats — just kidding, they didn’t bring those. The worst part about the two-hour,...
Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series
New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8...
Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL
The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
‘You don’t want to do anything to jeopardize being here’: Jacob deGrom gets brutally honest on restrictions in return from injury
Jacob deGrom has been pretty close to perfect in his return from the injured list to the New York Mets starting rotation. Through three starts, he has just a 1.62 ERA, proving he hasn’t lost a step despite not pitching in a major league game in over a year.
Yankees’ Clayton Beeter reveals how he learned he was traded for Joey Gallo
The New York Yankees‘ 2022 trade deadline saga with Joey Gallo was an odd one. Even two months ago, amid his struggles, it seemed unlikely the Yanks would send an All-Star packing less than a year into his tenure with the team. But as July approached, Gallo leaving the Bronx was as certain as the sun rising in the east or Gleyber Torres stranding runners in scoring position.
Ruf night for Mets: Ex-Giant achieves odd stat ... on mound
The New York Mets acquired Darin Ruf from the Giants with the hope that he could provide clutch hits during the National League playoff race. They did not make the trade with the idea that he would ever have to pitch for them. But that's what happened Monday night in Atlanta.
Edwin Diaz and 3 other Mets free agent whose stock is rising
The New York Mets have a lot of free agents this offseason. Not everyone will be back. Some will price themselves out of what the team is willing to pay. Others just aren’t as great of fits for what the club will need. While a lot of the focus...
1 Mets prospect who could get the call very soon
The New York Mets have some very talented prospects in the upper levels of the minor leagues. Some of them could be up as soon as September, but there’s one who could find himself on the roster sooner. Fans have wanted him promoted for months now. Could he be...
Yankees have another star prospect producing insane numbers after joining Triple-A
Players like Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza get most of the headlines among minor league players in the New York Yankees farm system. However, one rising star is producing incredible numbers with AAA Scranton this season over 46 games. Infielder Oswaldo Cabrera might be even more impressive right now than...
4 best free agent Jacob deGrom replacements if he leaves this offseason
The new Freddy Kreuger movie doesn’t take place on Elm Street. It takes place at 41 Tom Seaver Way and the plot revolves around Jacob deGrom opting out of his contract with the New York Mets and then pitching for another team. It’s a scenario Mets fans aren’t eager...
Mets shortstop home run record is within reach for Francisco Lindor
When Asdrubal Cabrera hit 23 home runs for the New York Mets in 2016, he set a franchise record nobody really talks about but will be referencing very soon. The 23 dingers—22 as a shortstop and 1 as a pinch hitter—set a Mets franchise record at the position.
Mets place infielder Luis Guillorme on 10-day IL with groin strain
The Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list due to a groin strain, the team announced. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported the diagnosis and the potential 3-4 week recovery period that Guillorme will need shortly before the team made it official. Once Guillorme recovers from the injury, he’ll need some time to build back up and go out on a rehab assignment, so he could be on the shelf as long as six weeks, Mike Puma of the New York Post tweets.
Mets Monday Morning GM: Same plan, new faces, great results
The 2022 New York Mets were built to win mostly because of their starting pitching. A business plan they didn’t even need help from Nathan Fielder to get, it was an easy formula that has worked out real well for the Mets. Sure, it took some starting pitching depth...
Albert Pujols two-homer game overshadows crazy resurgence down the stretch
Cardinals DH Albert Pujols has been on an incredible run since the start of July, outpacing everyone but Aaron Judge in OPS. All of the sudden, Albert Pujols is within a realistic range of hitting the 700 home runs mark to complete his legendary career. It helped having a two-home-run...
The Mets overpaid Francisco Lindor by about $200 million according to Andy Martino
Everybody’s favorite New York Mets reporter Andy Martino responded to the Fernando Tatis Jr. suspension not with an easy joke about Robinson Cano joining the San Diego Padres earlier this year but a string of tweets that only seemed to get worse as they went on. Let’s examine what...
Cardinals: 3 roster moves keeping St Louis from World Series contention
The St. Louis Cardinals still have some pieces to figure out before they can be considered contenders for the World Series. While the Cardinals were able to sweep the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees recently, they struggled mightily this week with the lowly Colorado Rockies and against their division rival Milwaukee Brewers.
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
