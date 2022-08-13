ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Cards Dip Below $700

By Mark Tyson
 2 days ago

Multiple AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT models are available in the US for 30% below MSRP this weekend. Visiting Newegg , we noted that RX 6900 XT, one of the best graphics cards from Gigabyte and ASRock could be yours for $699. However, several much more expensive SKUs are still available, especially those with high-end and liquid cooling. Most of these cards (including the cheapest) qualify for the AMD Radeon Raise the Game Bundle .

When these powerful GPUs launched with a $999 price tag, it was at a time we knew there was little hope for many gamers and enthusiasts to grab a GPU at MSRP – during a crypto-boom cycle. However, this weekend, the majority of Radeon RX 6900 XT cards are well below MSRP. Bargain hunter highlights include a Gigabyte Gaming OC model at $699 and an ASRock Phantom Gaming D model at $699. Another SKU well worth consideration is an MSI Gaming model at $729. All the cards mentioned above are beefy triple fan designs, and many readers will pick one of these based on their brand perception preferences.

It is interesting to see the price slide, and we have been watching the RX 6900 XT price decline throughout 2022. For example, we were almost celebrating in May when this SKU first became available at retailers at MSRP pricing. More recently, we saw one model at $720 after discounts in a special sale. Today, there is plenty of choice under $999 and three to pick from under $730.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxhjx_0hG6V3t000

(Image credit: Future)

AMD’s new Radeon RX 6950 XT eclipsed the Radeon RX 6900 XT in May. The cheapest RX 6950 XT on Newegg is $949, quite a lot more than the RX 6900 XT for not that much benefit.

Anyone watching the PC GPU market will be well aware that Nvidia’s high-end GPU options are also facing significant price cuts. Earlier in the week, we heard directly from Nvidia about the need for partners to clear GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) stock . Moreover, a new driving force has started pushing prices down – the impending GeForce RTX 40 launch . EVGA, one of Nvidia’s premium partners, has issued price cuts up to $1,000 on the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti to clear some of its inventory.

If you want a more comprehensive view of the GPU price trends across architectures, brands, and performance levels – please check out our regularly updated GPU Prices 2022 Index , which was last updated at the beginning of August. It is an excellent tool for comparing the state of the market and drilling down to the best FPS/$ for the GPU segment you are most interested in.

