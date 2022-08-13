Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Running Out of Time Free Online
Cast: Lau Ching-wan Andy Lau Yoyo Mung Waise Lee Hui Siu-Hung. Police inspector and excellent hostage negotiator Ho Sheung-Sang finds himself in over his head when he is pulled into a 72 hour game by a cancer suffering criminal out for vengeance on Hong Kong's organized crime syndicates. Is Running...
Popculture
'Love, Death, and Robots' Season 4 Is Coming, and Fans Are Beyond Ready
Netflix renewed Love, Death, and Robots for Season 4, which is almost unheard of for the streamer in 2022. The sci-fi anthology show has been a big hit for Netflix, both with critics and audiences who have connected with the show's diverse stories and themes. The series has won 12 Primetime Emmys and has a chance to win Outstanding Short Form Animated Program for the third time next month. Fans of the series are excited about more episodes.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Why Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Have Fans In An Uproar
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been through a lot over the past few months. This summer alone, there have been so many changes to the show that viewers' heads are spinning. In addition to the loss of many fan-favorite cast members such as Sal Stowers (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Tripp Johnson (Lucas Adams), Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), and Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), there have been some other big shake-ups (via The U.S. Sun). For example, actor Robert Scott Wilson went from playing Ben Weston to Alex Kiriakis, which fans are still getting used to.
Where to watch Days of Our Lives
NBC’s Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running TV series in the world. Airing nearly every weekday since 1965, the soap opera has aired over 14,000 episodes and even given birth to a spinoff series and a holiday film. Now on its 57th season, the program doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, as it continues to entertain millions of audiences across the country every single day. Whether you’re a fan looking to catch up on past episodes or a casual viewer interested in checking out the series for the first time, here’s where to watch Days of Our Lives:
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Cheering Thomas And Booing Hope
The custody of Douglas Forrester (Django Ferri) has been a source of contention on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for the character's entire life. From the moment of conception, there was a plan in place to keep him away from his father, Thomas Forrester. Douglas' biological mother conspired with Thomas' father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), to conceal the true identity of his paternity. Ultimately, the truth came out, and Thomas learned he had a son. When Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) tragically passed away unexpectedly, Thomas returned to Los Angeles with Douglas (via Soaps In Depth).
The Number Of People Mourning When The Queen Dies Could Practically Shut Down London
After Princess Diana died in August of 1997, mourners flocked en masse to Kensington Palace (via Reader's Digest). Thirty feet of flowers and other objects memorializing the Princess of Wales stretched from the gates. The world may have never known such an incredible display of grief after the death of a British royal family member. And remember, the internet was far from as much of a part of our daily lives as it is now, so people who wanted to pay their respects to the young mom of two were unable to simply log on to Facebook and express their feelings about the tragic death of a woman admired far beyond England.
U.K.・
Below Deck Mediterranean's Dave White On His Relationship With Natasha Webb - Exclusive
This article contains spoilers for Season 7 Episode 5 of "Below Deck Mediterranean." The motor yacht Home hit a bumpy patch on Season 7 of the Bravo series "Below Deck Mediterranean." Working romances are difficult enough on land, but put people in confined quarters and set sail, and tensions run high. Episode 3 of the current season dropped the bombshell that yacht chef Dave White and chief stewardess Natasha Webb were in a relationship and were attempting to keep this fact hidden from the rest of the crew. Chef Dave and Natasha were both new to the series this season, but they'd previously met during their time on another yacht and came into the crew of Home together, Natasha having reportedly left a four-year-long relationship to be with Dave.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
NME
NIKI’s short film ‘But I’m Letting Go’ to stream on Amazon Prime
NIKI’s recently-premiered short film, ‘But I’m Letting Go’, will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime. The Indonesian singer-songwriter recently took to Instagram to announce that the short film, which coincides with the release of her newly released sophomore album ‘Nicole’, will be shortly released on the e-commerce giant’s streaming platform this Thursday (18 August).
What We Know About Anne Heche's Children
The untimely death of Anne Heche on August 12 sent shockwaves through the entertainment world. The actress had a long and varied career, from the soap opera "Another World" to such TV series as "Ally McBeal," "Nip/Tuck," "Quantico," and "Hung," and movies including "Donnie Brasco," "Six Days, Seven Nights," and the remake of "Psycho." She also had a number of projects in postproduction at the time of her death, per IMDb.
Here's What Gina Rodriguez Looks Like Going Makeup Free
Fresh-faced and funny during the run of her hit show "Jane the Virgin," Gina Rodriguez has already shown audiences how beautiful she is, both inside and out. The CW series ran from 2014-2019 (via IMDb), with Rodriguez picking up a slew of awards, including a Golden Globe, an ALMA Award, and a Teen Choice Award, with nominations for a People's Choice Award, an Image Award (NAACP), and two Critics Choice Television Awards, according to IMDb.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 12
Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of popular movies and shows just added a new slugger to its lineup. The new comedy drama A League of Their Own, a television adaptation of Penny Marshall's 1992 film about an all-woman baseball team during World War II, slides into the tenth spot in its first day of release. Also out today, but not on the list (yet!), is the new dating series Cosmic Love, which uses astrology to pair singles together to find love. Virgos need not apply. And the biggest move goes to the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum movie The Lost City, which vaults into the top 5 in its second day of release.
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
Days Of Our Lives Favorite Sal Stowers Has A Surprising New Career
"Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when they learned that one of the show's most beloved couples Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) were leaving the soap opera. After Lani shot and killed her biological father, T.R., things got dramatic in her life. At first, her mother Paulina was set to take the blame for the shooting (via Soap Opera Spy). However, Lani's guilty conscious wouldn't allow that to happen. Eventually, Lani confessed to killing T.R. and turned herself into the police. She was sentenced to serve her time in a prison outside of Salem and left town.
Love Island's Mady Reveals Why She Self-Eliminated And More - Exclusive Interview
When it comes to romance, passion, and following your heart, it can be a minefield trying to navigate the best course of action. So many of us know what it's like for our heads and our hearts to be at war with one another. While our logical brains are telling us that the person we're crushing over simply wouldn't be a good fit for us, our emotional, hopeless romantic side is trying to convince us that it could work out — crazier things have happened before! Either way, pursuing an intimate bond with someone is a bit of a gamble, and it does require a leap of faith. No one seems to know this better than Mady McLanahan, who left the television opportunity of a lifetime when she realized that her heart simply wasn't in it anymore.
TVGuide.com
10 Movies and Shows Like Amazon Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Amazon Prime Video's Reacher and The Terminal List have been getting a lot of attention, but let's not forget one of the original Prime Video series that brought a best-selling book's character to life: Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan. The CIA thriller stars John Krasinski as the intelligence officer from Clancy's popular novels early in his career, and we're expecting an announcement of a Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3 release date any day now. Additionally, Season 4 will be the show's last, and a spin-off starring Michael Peña as Ding Chavez is in the works.
Inside The Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Stint That Launched Anne Heche's Career
Before her untimely death, Anne Heche had a promising career in Hollywood. She starred in films such as "Donnie Brasco" and "Wag the Dog" and also had numerous television credits to her name including "Ally McBeal," "Men in Trees," and "Chicago P.D.," per her IMDb. Despite all of her success, Heche told Access Hollywood in 2017 that the only thing that really mattered in her life were her two children, Homer and Atlas. When asked how she wanted to be remembered, Heche told the outlet, "That I made my children happy and gave them a life that they love."
'My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex' Episode 7 Live Stream Details, Spoilers
Isana thinks of Mizuto as her dear friend because of their mutual liking for light novels, according to the official synopsis of "My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex" Episode 7. Yume and Akatsuki guide Isana and make her realize her love for Mizuto. Isana announces that she wants to do...
The List
