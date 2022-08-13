Drought Reveals WWII Bomb in Italy’s River Po As Body of Water Experiences Worst Dry Period in 70 Years

Read full article on original website
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
Water levels have dropped in major rivers across Europe as the region suffers under a historic drought. In those dry riverbeds, centuries-old warning messages have emerged, locals report.
Dramatic images show River Rhine running dry as 50% of Europe now under drought warning
Dramatic new images show dangerously low water levels in many of Europe’s rivers as more than half of the continent is at risk of drought due to the ongoing heatwave.Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles and a European Commission analysis of the prolonged drought shows that a staggering portion of Europe is ‘exposed’ to a drought warning - 44 per cent of EU and the UK. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of EU and the UK, face a more serious drought ‘alert’.Soil water content has reduced significantly, making it harder for plants to...
Europe's drought could signal the death of river cruising
The unprecedented drought in Europe means that cruising on rivers like the Rhine and the Danube looks set to be "a thing of the past." As water levels drop, more and more tourist destinations are drying up.
European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops
LUX, France (AP) — Once, a river ran through it. Now, white dust and thousands of dead fish cover the wide trench that winds amid rows of trees in France’s Burgundy region in what was the Tille River in the village of Lux. From dry and cracked reservoirs in Spain to falling water levels on major arteries like the Danube, the Rhine and the Po, an unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of Europe. It is damaging farm economies, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires and threatening aquatic species. There has been no significant rainfall for almost two months in the continent’s western, central and southern regions. In typically rainy Britain, the government officially declared a drought across southern and central England on Friday amid one of the hottest and driest summers on record. And Europe’s dry period is expected to continue in what experts say could be the worst drought in 500 years.
