Tottenham’s fiery 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Sunday did little to improve their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.Spurs came from behind twice but have still won only seven out of 61 meetings, with a 21st draw and 33 defeats.Here, the PA news agency looks at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.Seven wins out of 61The Blues have won six of the last eight league derbies between the sides and drawn the other two, scoring 13 goals in the process and conceding just three – and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO