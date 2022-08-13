Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United deny contract termination plans for forward amid ongoing scrutiny
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is facing further scrutiny but the club have denied speculation his contract will be terminated. The 37-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal with the option of a further year. Manchester United's official response is that the Portugal international is not for...
A furious Cristiano Ronaldo 'refuses' to clap Man Utd fans then doesn't shake Erik ten Hag's hand
Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly exchanged words with Manchester United assistant coach Steve McClaren after refusing to go over to fans following their 4-0 defeat to Brentford. You can check out footage of Ronaldo heading down the tunnel before all his teammates below. United were thrashed at the Brentford Community stadium and...
Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel RED CARDED after final whistle of Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
A frantic ending led to both Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte being red carded after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge. It was a fiery affair between London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, and it ended chaotically after Harry Kane headed in a last gasp equaliser for Conte’s side.
'De Gea needs to shipped to a isolated desert' Man United fans express frustration as David De Gea drops major clanger to give Brentford the lead...while Gary Lineker describes Spaniard's mistake an absolute howler
Manchester United fans have vented their frustration at goalkeeper Davide de Gea following his gaffe in United's game against Brentford on Sunday evening. The Spanish stopper let slip a shot from the Bees Josh DaSilva slip under his grasp to see Brentford open the scoring, in a torrid first half for United that saw them ship three further goals to Thomas Frank's side.
RELATED PEOPLE
Erik ten Hag speaks on Ronaldo, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes ahead of Premier League fixture against Brentford
Manchester United will face Brentford on the second game week of the Premier League season. Erik ten Hag will be looking to get his side back to winning ways after a dismal loss to Brighton & Hove Albion during the opening weekend of the season. After wins for the rest...
CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis
Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
What Cristiano Ronaldo told Erik ten Hag about staying at Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United has been a massive talking point this summer. It was revealed back in early July that he wanted out of the club due to the lack of transfer activity and Champions League football. He made very public efforts to leave Manchester United, with...
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about Man Utd live on Sky Sports gets incredibly heated
Gary Neville and Jamie Redknapp's argument about the state of Manchester United live on Sky Sports has gone viral. The Red Devils were thumped 4-0 by Brentford on Saturday evening and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992. United legend Neville called...
BBC
Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
Man Utd CRISIS as ‘huge dressing room row’ erupts before Brentford with stars wanting out and split on Maguire captaincy
MANCHESTER UNITED stars were reportedly involved in a HUGE dressing room row prior to their 4-0 defeat against Brentford. The Red Devils were humiliated in West London on Saturday as they shipped in four first half goals against Thomas Frank's side. A furious Erik ten Hag made his squad report...
Liverpool v Crystal Palace | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League
Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League and LFCTR can now bring you the confirmed team news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?
Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
BBC
James Garner: Man Utd willing to sell midfielder
Manchester United are willing to let midfielder James Garner leave the club on a permanent basis. Garner, 21, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 44 appearances as they were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs. The England Under-21 player has been an unused substitute for...
Man Utd ‘reach Adrien Rabiot transfer agreement with agent and mum Veronique’ as Erik ten Hag closes in on Juventus ace
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly agreed personal terms with Adrien Rabiot. The Red Devils began pursuing the Juventus midfielder after being snubbed by Erik ten Hag's first-choice summer signing Frenkie de Jong. Talks between United and Rabiot's mother Veronique - who acts as his agent - have been ongoing since De...
Watch: Sensational Luis Diaz Goal Equalises For Liverpool Against Crystal Palace
Watch Luis Diaz's incredible long-range effort, as ten-man Liverpool equalise against Crystal Palace.
Tottenham’s winless run against Chelsea continues despite late leveller
Tottenham’s fiery 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Sunday did little to improve their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.Spurs came from behind twice but have still won only seven out of 61 meetings, with a 21st draw and 33 defeats.Here, the PA news agency looks at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.Seven wins out of 61The Blues have won six of the last eight league derbies between the sides and drawn the other two, scoring 13 goals in the process and conceding just three – and...
Man Utd wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri ‘close to joining Birmingham on season-long loan transfer’
BIRMINGHAM are beating off Midldlesbrough and Millwall to borrow Manchester United whizkid Hannibal Mejbri for the season. The Tunisia playmaker, 19, has been linked with a string of clubs on loan after three first-team appearances for United so far. Now Old Trafford chief Erik ten Hag has cleared the way...
Soccer-Kane salvages point for Spurs at Chelsea, Tuchel and Conte see red
LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Harry Kane headed in a last-gasp equaliser to earn Tottenham Hotspur a barely-deserved 2-2 draw in a feisty Premier League derby at Chelsea that ended with both managers being shown red cardsafter the final whistle on Sunday.
Comments / 0