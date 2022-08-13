ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'De Gea needs to shipped to a isolated desert' Man United fans express frustration as David De Gea drops major clanger to give Brentford the lead...while Gary Lineker describes Spaniard's mistake an absolute howler

Manchester United fans have vented their frustration at goalkeeper Davide de Gea following his gaffe in United's game against Brentford on Sunday evening. The Spanish stopper let slip a shot from the Bees Josh DaSilva slip under his grasp to see Brentford open the scoring, in a torrid first half for United that saw them ship three further goals to Thomas Frank's side.
Daily Mail

CHRIS WHEELER: Does Erik ten Hag DARE to drop Lisandro Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo? Some tough decisions loom ahead of Liverpool clash as Man United boss fights to stave off a full-scale crisis

Only five weeks ago, Erik ten Hag’s first game as Manchester United manager ended with a thumping 4-0 win over Liverpool in Thailand. Jurgen Klopp’s side were under-prepared and put out three separate teams at the Rajamangala National Stadium, but there was still plenty of reasons for Ten Hag to be optimistic as he lifted the Bangkok Century Cup.
BBC

Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Perhaps the most damning thing that can be said about Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford is that it came as little surprise. It was the seventh time United conceded at least four in a Premier League game since the start of last season. That United have crumbled with such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.It wasn't the start Jurgen Klopp's Reds wanted as they bid to go one better in the 2022/23 title race than they did a season ago.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and build-up as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at AnfieldAleksandar Mitrovic was their nemesis as newly-promoted Fulham held them on the road at Craven Cottage last Saturday.The one bright spot was Darwin Nunez, with the summer signing getting on the scoresheet on his first outing in the English top flight.The Eagles failed to fully fly either with Arsenal getting the better of them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

James Garner: Man Utd willing to sell midfielder

Manchester United are willing to let midfielder James Garner leave the club on a permanent basis. Garner, 21, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, making 44 appearances as they were promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs. The England Under-21 player has been an unused substitute for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham’s winless run against Chelsea continues despite late leveller

Tottenham’s fiery 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Sunday did little to improve their miserable Premier League record against their London rivals.Spurs came from behind twice but have still won only seven out of 61 meetings, with a 21st draw and 33 defeats.Here, the PA news agency looks at the series of results between the sides and how it compares to others in the Premier League era.Seven wins out of 61The Blues have won six of the last eight league derbies between the sides and drawn the other two, scoring 13 goals in the process and conceding just three – and...
