Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables praises Sooners' resolve in wake of Cale Gundy resignation: They've 'not allowed it to become a distraction'

NORMAN, Okla. -- First-year Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said Monday that he's been proud of his team's resolve and focus following longtime assistant coach Cale Gundy's sudden resignation last week and the way the players have so quickly bought into the new staff's vision. "All things considered, they've handled everything...
NORMAN, OK
Where Oklahoma State basketball's 2023 recruiting class ranks nationally

STILLWATER, Okla. — Although there is still a ways to go until it is over, Mike Boynton and his staff are in the process of putting together a strong recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. Momentum is building again as Oklahoma State basketball added its second verbal commitment in the class on Sunday evening with Killeen (Tex.) Ellison guard Jamyron Keller announcing his pledge to the Pokes.
STILLWATER, OK
Reviewing Oklahoma State football's all-time receiving records

STILLWATER, Okla. — There is an argument to be made that Oklahoma State is the WRU (Wide Receiver University) of college football. The Cowboys have a rich history of pass-catchers, including three Biletnikoff Award winners and five finalists since 2008. Justin Blackmon was a two-time winner in 2010 and 2011, while James Washington won the award in 2017 as the nation's top receiver. Dez Bryant was a finalist in 2008 and Tylan Wallace was a finalist in 2018. Only two other schools — Alabama and Pittsburgh — have claimed the Biletnikoff Award three times.
STILLWATER, OK
OU Names New Vice President and General Counsel

The University of Oklahoma announced today the appointment of Armand Paliotta as vice president and general counsel, pending OU Board of Regents' approval. An OU alumnus with more than 30 years of legal experience, Paliotta will return to his alma mater on Oct. 1 from the Oklahoma City law firm Hartzog Conger Cason LLP, where he serves as a member of its executive committee. His legal expertise spans a wide range of practice areas, including business and financial transactions, health care, complex contract negotiations, real estate finance, securities and business law, tax planning and tax controversies, and sports franchise matters.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That's FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
Oklahoma Gas Prices Continue To Decline

The price of gas in Tulsa has dropped more than 70 cents since July. The average price for a gallon in Tulsa right now is $3.32 and some gas stations are near $3. But, gas is still about 50 cents more expensive than this same time last year.
TULSA, OK
Multiple shootings reported during recent road-rage incidents in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma seems to have a road-rage problem, with multiple shootings in the last few days. In the last week, KOCO 5 has reported several road-road shootings around central Oklahoma. And new data shows it's a rising trend across the country. "Right when we were passing the...
Notorious rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed

OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
