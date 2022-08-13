Read full article on original website
Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara throws 7 more shutout innings vs. Padres to build Cy Young case
Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara has now thrown 20 1/3 more innings than anyone else in MLB.
ESPN
San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin says Fernando Tatis Jr. 'remorseful' about PED ban
WASHINGTON -- San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin reached out to suspended All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in a phone call Saturday and said the player "feels remorseful." Melvin did not reveal anything else about what he termed a "private conversation" with Tatis, the dynamic fan favorite whose 80-game ban...
NBC Sports
How Vogelsong, Giants pitchers were offended by 2012 WS graphic
The Giants made easy work of the Detriot Tigers during the 2012 World Series, sweeping the AL champions in four games. For a team that had Justin Verlander and Miguel Cabrera, losing in four games was a surprise; however, the Tigers might have to place some blame on a FOX Sports graphic for providing San Francisco with bulletin board material.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Worst move of Red Sox' season? Moving Whitlock to bullpen
It's hard to imagine that any one decision dropped the Red Sox into last place. And yet for all that has gone wrong this season, consider how different the standings might look if the Sox had simply left Garrett Whitlock in the bullpen. For all of the injuries to the...
NBC Sports
Will Red Sox re-sign Devers, Bogaerts? MLB insider offers insight
What will the Boston Red Sox' infield look like in 2024?. That question doesn't have an easy answer, namely because two of the team's franchise cornerstones can be free agents in the near future. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts can opt out of his contract after the 2022 season, while Rafael Devers will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024 if he and the Red Sox can't agree on a new deal.
MLB News: Fans React to Shocking Fernando Tatis Jr. Suspension News
Baseball Twitter sounded off after the surprising news that Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. will miss the rest of the season and beyond due to a 80-game suspension.
numberfire.com
Curt Casali not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 129 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .227 batting average with a .689 OPS, 4 home...
FOX Sports
Nationals and Padres meet in series rubber match
San Diego Padres (64-52, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (38-77, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (4-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -280, Nationals +226; over/under is 9...
NBC Sports
MLB games today: Schedule, start times, matchups, Peacock live stream info for today’s baseball games
The San Diego Padres take on the Washington Nationals today at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch today’s Padres vs Nationals matchup and the full Sunday schedule of games. What MLB games are on today?. (All times are listed as ET)
NBC Sports
WATCH: Harper's Instagram post will excite Phillies fans
Phillies star Bryce Harper hasn't taken an in-game swing at Citizens Bank Park since June 15 as the MVP has spent the summer recovering from thumb surgery. But on Monday the reigning NL MVP shared a brief, four-second clip to his Instagram story that should have Phillies fans everywhere fired up as the team enters a playoff push over its final 48 games.
FOX Sports
Rockies bring 1-0 series lead over Diamondbacks into game 2
Arizona Diamondbacks (51-61, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -146, Rockies +124; over/under is 11 1/2...
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies will face off in Denver this weekend. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Diamondbacks-Rockies prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Diamondbacks are playing decent this season, with a 51-61...
NBC Sports
How Red Sox' 2022 draft picks have fared so far in pro careers
The Boston Red Sox added to their improved farm system during the 2022 MLB Draft. One month later, some of the prospects they selected have begun their road to The Show. First-round pick Mikey Romero and second-rounder Cutter Coffey were among the 2022 Red Sox draftees to start their professional baseball careers over the last week. They were assigned to the Florida Complex League, Boston's rookie affiliate, where they have a handful of games under their belt so far.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus not in Athletics' Monday lineup
The Oakland Athletics did not include Elvis Andrus in their lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Andrus will start Monday's game on the sidelines while Chad Pinder starts at designated hitter and bats fifth against the Rangers. Andrus is slated for 165 more plate appearances this season according...
