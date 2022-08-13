ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Brian Daboll Offers Injury Update For Kadarius Toney

Despite an injury-plagued rookie season and a limited training camp, Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't too worried about second-year receiver Kadarius Toney's status going forward. "He worked really hard coming from the offseason to get to where he is right now," Daboll said via Giants.com. "Things happen in practice,...
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Antonio Brown expresses interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the NFL season just weeks away, Antonio Brown is angling to join the Dallas Cowboys.Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former Steelers wide receiver asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to give him a call.Brown only played seven games last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending his tenure after running off the field in the middle of the team's game against the New York Jets.Brown also expressed interest in re-joining Tampa Bay, but said he doubts they'd want him back.
ARLINGTON, TX
Yardbarker

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Smith, 23, had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SFGate

49ers rookies make strong early impression in preseason

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Danny Gray's big-play touchdown catch from Trey Lance was the highlight from San Francisco's exhibition opener, though it was the performance of another rookie that could prove even more important to the 49ers. Fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack built on an impressive training camp by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy