Brian Daboll Offers Injury Update For Kadarius Toney
Despite an injury-plagued rookie season and a limited training camp, Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't too worried about second-year receiver Kadarius Toney's status going forward. "He worked really hard coming from the offseason to get to where he is right now," Daboll said via Giants.com. "Things happen in practice,...
Antonio Brown expresses interest in joining the Dallas Cowboys
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the NFL season just weeks away, Antonio Brown is angling to join the Dallas Cowboys.Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former Steelers wide receiver asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to give him a call.Brown only played seven games last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending his tenure after running off the field in the middle of the team's game against the New York Jets.Brown also expressed interest in re-joining Tampa Bay, but said he doubts they'd want him back.
Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) to have surgery Tuesday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday in Los Angeles to repair the torn meniscus
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Smith, 23, had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during...
49ers rookies make strong early impression in preseason
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Danny Gray's big-play touchdown catch from Trey Lance was the highlight from San Francisco's exhibition opener, though it was the performance of another rookie that could prove even more important to the 49ers. Fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack built on an impressive training camp by...
Jets awaiting MRI on Zach Wilson's knee, hopeful it's not season-ending injury
The New York Jets are holding their breath over the health of their franchise quarterback, Zach Wilson. During Friday night’s preseason win over the Eagles, Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury and was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. Wilson cut awkwardly after scrambling,...
John Pregenzer only played 19 games, but his fan club made him a Giants legend
We would say John Pregenzer was an unsung hero, except he had his own song.
It’s time for the New York Jets to retire Wayne Chrebet’s number
The Jets have not had another player wearing No. 80 since Chrebet retired in 2005. Wayne Chrebet is one of the greatest to ever play for the New York Jets. He became a Ring of Honor member in 2014. It’s time to take the next step and retire his number....
