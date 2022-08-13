ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Vehicle possibly used in Birmingham shootings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your help in locating a vehicle that may have been used in recent shootings. According to a news release, the white Ford Explorer has a stolen municipal Alabama license plate. The tag number is 29166MU. If you have information...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
AL.com

High speed rail Birmingham to Atlanta

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Jennifer L. Greer. Editor’s note: Last year ComebackTown published a column titled Birmingham bullet train to Atlanta. It was the most read piece in our history. I asked Jennifer Greer, a profession journalist, to determine its likelihood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two injured in crash near Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Crews are working the scene of a crash that happened near Titusville on August 15. This happened on 6th Avenue South and Delta Street. Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. We will continue to update this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man killed when his vehicle stalls on I-65

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man killed in a car crash on I-65 Friday. 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt of Adamsville was driving in the southbound lane on I-65 near Daniel Payne Drive around 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled. He was struck from behind by another vehicle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene on 3rd Avenue South and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham organizers look to close $14 million deficit from World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Following one of the biggest international events to come to Birmingham in years, World Games organizers confirm they did not hit their projected revenue for the week’s worth of games and entertainment. Nick Sellers, CEO of the World Games in Birmingham, released a statement Monday saying that while he was proud […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Political parties, curfews, fate tempters: Down in Alabama

We’re going to talk about what happened at the executive committee meetings for the Democrats and Republicans. Also, shootings in Birmingham has the mayor warning teenagers to heed the curfew. And we have alleged thieves and tempters of fate. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Water services to be temporarily halted in parts of Cullman Tuesday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Work being down in downtown Cullman will cause water services in parts of the city to be temporarily halted Tuesday. According to the city, the Cullman Water Department will be working at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 4th Avenue SW and at the intersection of 5th Street SW and […]
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Project CommUNITY: Dreamcakes owner talks difficult decision to close

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Jan Potter's popular bakery Dreamcakes survived the worst of the pandemic, but skyrocketing rent and higher prices for supplies have forced her to make the difficult decision to close her two central Alabama locations. It's a bittersweet moment for a woman who said despite this unfortunate end, she'd do it all over again. Watch the full story in the video above.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
beckersspine.com

Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons

Charles Pitt, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama drops highlight video from first scrimmage of fall camp

Alabama is entering the 2022 season as a heavy favorite to win a national title. On Sunday morning, Alabama dropped a highlight video from the first scrimmage of fall camp. If the highlights are anything to judge by, the Tide look to be at fighting weight getting ready for the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

