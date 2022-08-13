ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Texans Game

By John Hendrix
 2 days ago

The Saints have a preseason game today, as they'll take on the Texans at NRG Stadium tonight.

The Saints and Texans match up at NRG Stadium for their first exhibition action. This will be the 11th time these two face off in the preseason, as the series is tied 5-5. There's plenty of things we're paying attention to as Dennis Allen takes the helm. Here's our list of players to watch , as well as some intel on Houston .

TRAINING CAMP RECAPS: Day 14 | Day 13 | Day 12 | Day 11 | Day 10 | Day 9 | Day 8 | Day 7 | Day 6 | Day 5 | Day 4 | Day 3 | Day 2 | Day 1

Here's how to keep up with all the action, with some other things to know.

Where to Watch: WVUE FOX 8 locally (7:00 p.m. CT), Joel Meyers, Jon Stinchcomb, Jonathan Vilma, and Erin Summers (sideline)

Additional Broadcast Info: Here's the Gray TV markets that will be able to catch the game.

  • Alexandria – WNTZ
  • Baton Rouge – WAFB
  • Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
  • Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
  • Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
  • Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
  • Lafayette – KATC
  • Lake Charles – KPLC
  • Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
  • Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
  • Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
  • Monroe – KNOE
  • Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
  • Shreveport – KSLA

Where to Stream: NFL+, Saints Mobile App , Saints Website (certain geographical restrictions apply)

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); use the TuneIn App

Referee: Scott Novak

Current Lines: Saints -1.0 ( O/U at 33.5)

Jersey Combo: White Jerseys, Gold Pants

Saints News Network will be at the game for coverage

Our Live Twitter Feed

View the original article to see embedded media.

SaintsNewsNetwork

SaintsNewsNetwork

