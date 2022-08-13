Read full article on original website
LIZ FERNANDEZ
2d ago
We were stopped last night by the kindest Trooper at 3 am coming back from St Lukes Hospital. That Trooper displayed empathy. If he sees this May he be safe out there. Oh and for the record she is feeling better.💝
Reply(11)
19
Debra Hall
2d ago
ppl that complaining about the dui check point never lost a loved one to a drunk driver
Reply(4)
21
Eric Culver
2d ago
State police conducting let's see how many right violations we can perform this weekend. Just so everyone knows by law you DO NOT have to perform a field sobriety test. They need a certain amount of evidence to take you for a blood draw. Under no circumstances do you help them get that evidence.
Reply(1)
4
erienewsnow.com
Nearly 500 Arrested for DUI Statewide During Operation Nighthawk
Pennsylvania State Police arrested nearly 500 people statewide for driving under the influence during Operation Nighthawk over the weekend. Out of the 6,286 total drivers contacted, 492 were arrested. 2,219 citations and 4,051 warning were issued. Police also made 279 other criminal arrests. State Police Troop E, which covers Erie,...
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
erienewsnow.com
Vehicle Used in Multiple Thefts Leads State Police on Pursuit
A vehicle used in multiple thefts led Pennsylvania State Police on a lengthy pursuit, according to troopers. It happened when State Police observed the Hyundai Sonata near Robison Rd. and Old French Rd. on Aug. 8 just after 5 p.m. Troopers noticed a traffic violation while attempting to get the...
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner called to Hempfield fire scene
The Westmoreland County coroner was called to a fire scene in Hempfield on Monday morning, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported at a mobile home on Ferens Lane at 4:30 a.m. off Route 136, near the village of Darragh. State police were investigating. No information had been released by the coroner’s office.
Ohio woman dies after raft overturns at Pennsylvania State Park
An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park. According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the Lower […]
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
erienewsnow.com
Law Enforcement Step Up Security At Chautauqua Institution Following Attack
CHAUTAUQUA, NY (WNY News Now) – Law enforcement are helping to step up security at the Chautauqua Institution following an attack on world-renowned writer Salman Rushdie. New York State Police’s Superintendent announced the news during a visit by Governor Kathy Hochul, who traveled to Chautauqua on Sunday afternoon, meeting with those on hand during the attack.
WGAL
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Route 462 in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, on Sunday night. The crash, which involved the motorcycle and a pickup truck, happened around 10:10 p.m. on Route 462 between the exits for Route 30 and the Strasburg Pike. The...
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
Scam Alert: Woman warns PSP of scam involving fake phone number for rental car agency
A woman warned police of a scam involving a rental car agency on Friday.
WDTV
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/15/22) Officials have identified the man killed in Sunday’s accident on I-79. Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on I-79 southbound near the 143 mile marker around 1:30 p.m., according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the...
WGAL
Domestic incident leads to stand off in Lancaster County
WEST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — What started as a domestic violence call, led to an hours long stand off in West Cocalico Township Saturday. Ephrata police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road. Kevin Martin, 52, was involved in an...
Man shot dead at Pennsylvania Sheetz parking lot by Lyft driver
Pennsylvania- A man was killed on Thursday night in a Sheetz parking lot. Police are investigating the death of a Lyft passenger in Wilkins Township after the passenger and driver got into an argument, according to KDKA. The outlet reports that the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the passenger in the chest, […]
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
KRMG
Police: 1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser
Police: 1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser The suspect was also detained for the death of a woman in a nearby town that occurred after the crash. (NCD)
UPDATE: Man killed in I-79 crash that closed traffic Sunday identified
Around 1:30 p.m. today, an accident was reported on I-79 Southbound between mile marker 143 and 146, leading to the closure of the road and the diversion of traffic through Smithtown Road.
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
State police locate missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township. Jenna Perlick has been located and safe, Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter on Thursday.Police previously said she was seen with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Law enforcement told KDKA-TV that the vehicle was found by state police in Butler County with an adult man. It is not clear where the teenager was found or if anyone is facing charges.
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
