LIZ FERNANDEZ
2d ago

We were stopped last night by the kindest Trooper at 3 am coming back from St Lukes Hospital. That Trooper displayed empathy. If he sees this May he be safe out there. Oh and for the record she is feeling better.💝

Debra Hall
2d ago

ppl that complaining about the dui check point never lost a loved one to a drunk driver

Eric Culver
2d ago

State police conducting let's see how many right violations we can perform this weekend. Just so everyone knows by law you DO NOT have to perform a field sobriety test. They need a certain amount of evidence to take you for a blood draw. Under no circumstances do you help them get that evidence.

