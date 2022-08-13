ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT reopens I-20 W., I-55 S. a day early

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson have reopened. The closure ended early. MDOT officials initially expected the closure to last for 48 hours while crews worked to fix a dip in the roadway. They […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

MDOT finishes I-20/I-55 repairs ahead of schedule, all lanes open

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it has successfully repaired a dip on Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson well ahead of schedule. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a dipped section of interstate. The work was anticipated to last up to 48 hours, but thanks to favorable weather and the hard work of multiple MDOT crews, the repair was completed well over a day ahead of schedule.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Monday, August 15. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson residents continue to struggle with water and sewage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is ongoing frustration in the Capital City as locals deal with a third week with a boil water notice and sewage issues. Residents in West Jackson said they are tired of not being able to use the water that they pay for. One resident said the water they have coming out of their faucets is black and brown.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bobgermanylaw.com

Vicksburg, MS - Three-Car Collision Shuts Down Halls Ferry Rd and N. Frontage Rd

Vicksburg, MS (August 07, 2022) - Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the scene of an injury collision involving three vehicles on Tuesday, August 2nd. The crash occurred at about 11:00 a.m. when three vehicles, one of which was an SUV, collided at the intersection of North Frontage Road and Halls Ferry Road in Vicksburg.
VICKSBURG, MS
wcbi.com

After a record breaking high gas prices are starting to decrease

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Folks across the country are finding relief at the pump. $4.52…That was Mississippi’s average price of fuel just a month ago. During the summer months, the cost of filling up was the highest record we’ve ever seen. Now, as you drive through town, you’ll...
COLUMBUS, MS
WLBT

Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors want answers for city’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been several weeks since officials issued a precautionary boil water notice throughout the City of Jackson. Many neighbors are frustrated about the ongoing water issue. The public is demanding answers from officials concerning water safety and water bills. How much longer is the question that a lot of people have. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Top rated hotels in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson Chamber pens letter on city’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership sent a letter to local, state and congressional leaders regarding the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A citywide boil water notice was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. The city issued its own notice the next day due […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Officials have announced the name of the victim killed in a Pearl police pursuit that ended in Flowood on Sunday night. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as 47-year-old Steven Pearson. According to Pearl police, Pearson died when his motorcycle was hit at an intersection during the chase.
PEARL, MS

