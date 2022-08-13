Read full article on original website
PRVWSD plans to relocate Bob Anthony Parkway
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) said they are taking steps to move Bob Anthony Parkway, which is currently near the Ross Barnett Reservoir. Many consider the Reservoir as a shortcut from Rankin County to Madison County and vice versa. There are no issues with the roadway […]
MDOT reopens I-20 W., I-55 S. a day early
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that all lanes of Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound at State Street in Jackson have reopened. The closure ended early. MDOT officials initially expected the closure to last for 48 hours while crews worked to fix a dip in the roadway. They […]
MDOT finishes I-20/I-55 repairs ahead of schedule, all lanes open
The Mississippi Department of Transportation says it has successfully repaired a dip on Interstate 20 westbound/Interstate 55 southbound in Jackson well ahead of schedule. Crews shut down the interstate at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, to perform a maintenance repair on a dipped section of interstate. The work was anticipated to last up to 48 hours, but thanks to favorable weather and the hard work of multiple MDOT crews, the repair was completed well over a day ahead of schedule.
Jackson to hold water distribution on Aug. 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors on Monday, August 15. This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The […]
City of Jackson says water distribution will now be at the same time, place each weekday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Monday. The distribution will take place at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. There is a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The...
Jackson residents continue to struggle with water and sewage
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is ongoing frustration in the Capital City as locals deal with a third week with a boil water notice and sewage issues. Residents in West Jackson said they are tired of not being able to use the water that they pay for. One resident said the water they have coming out of their faucets is black and brown.
More than two weeks into it, Lumumba not sure when state-imposed boil water notice would be lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state-imposed boil water notice on all Jackson’s surface-water connections continues to be in force, more than two weeks after it was imposed. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba was unsure when the notice would be lifted, citing continued issues with sampling. “What we have seen...
Hinds County supervisors consider legal action over White Oak Creek project
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisors Robert Graham and David Archie said they are considering legal action against other board members in a dispute over the White Oak Creek project. Graham, District 1, said $2,000,000 was allocated to Hinds County to fix the erosion problem in the White Oak Creek area in Northeast […]
Take a ride on Mississippi’s scenic routes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi is home to beautiful landscapes like coastlines, rivers, lakes, forests, farmlands and more. Some of the best scenery around the state is outlined by established scenic routes, which drivers can take to appreciate the state’s natural beauty and history. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) manages the Mississippi Scenic Byway […]
“This is an ongoing state of emergency”: Jackson mayor provides update on city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson remains under a boil water notice, neighbors said they are frustrated with not being able to safely use their running water. Jackson leaders said daily water sampling is still being conducted, but there’s no clear end to the boil water notice. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said […]
Weekend police chase involving multiple Mississippi agencies ends with fatal crash
A police pursuit by multiple Mississippi law enforcement agencies ended with a fatal crash Sunday night. Jackson news sources report that one man was killed after a police chase that originated in Pearl ended with a crash in Flowood near the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Vicksburg, MS - Three-Car Collision Shuts Down Halls Ferry Rd and N. Frontage Rd
Vicksburg, MS (August 07, 2022) - Officers from the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the scene of an injury collision involving three vehicles on Tuesday, August 2nd. The crash occurred at about 11:00 a.m. when three vehicles, one of which was an SUV, collided at the intersection of North Frontage Road and Halls Ferry Road in Vicksburg.
After a record breaking high gas prices are starting to decrease
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Folks across the country are finding relief at the pump. $4.52…That was Mississippi’s average price of fuel just a month ago. During the summer months, the cost of filling up was the highest record we’ve ever seen. Now, as you drive through town, you’ll...
Chase begins in Pearl, ends with deadly accident in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed a deadly vehicle crash in Flowood on Sunday. Rankin County Sheriff’s Department PIO Paul Holley says a chase started in Pearl following a traffic stop and ended at the intersection of Flowood Drive and Old Fannin Road. 3 On...
Jackson neighbors want answers for city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s been several weeks since officials issued a precautionary boil water notice throughout the City of Jackson. Many neighbors are frustrated about the ongoing water issue. The public is demanding answers from officials concerning water safety and water bills. How much longer is the question that a lot of people have. […]
Top rated hotels in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers come to Mississippi for many reasons. Some include visiting the state’s many attractions like beaches, historical landmarks, casinos, museums and more. Where do travelers enjoy staying the most when they visit Mississippi? Hotels.com lets guests rate and leave reviews for the accommodations they stay at. While there’s plenty of highly-rated […]
‘I feel forgotten’: Jackson residents living with steady stream of sewage
JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — While Jackson’s water crisis continues, some residents are also struggling with raw sewage backing into their homes, yards and down their streets. One resident on Cooper Road is dealing with the smell of sewage outside his front door. The stream of sewage continues all...
Jackson Chamber pens letter on city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership sent a letter to local, state and congressional leaders regarding the City of Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A citywide boil water notice was issued by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29. The city issued its own notice the next day due […]
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) – Officials have announced the name of the victim killed in a Pearl police pursuit that ended in Flowood on Sunday night. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as 47-year-old Steven Pearson. According to Pearl police, Pearson died when his motorcycle was hit at an intersection during the chase.
PHOTOS: Firefighters find Mississippi church engulfed in flames late Saturday night, officials say
COLLEGE HILL CHURCH FIRE College Hill Presbyterian Church located at 339 County Road 102. (Lafayette County Fire Department)
