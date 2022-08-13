Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
1 dead, 2 injured in Belle Glade triple shooting
Deputies are investigating a triple shooting in Belle Glade that left one person dead and two others injured.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man arrested on out-of-county warrant for armed trespassing, illegal hunting
A Naples man was arrested on an out-of-county warrant after he was found on private property on Sunday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy on patrol spotted unusual activity in the area of Immokalee Road and County Line Road around 8:45 a.m. They say the deputy...
cw34.com
3 men shot, 1 killed in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting left one person dead in Belle Glade. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon along NW 11th Street. The first deputies on scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive,...
LCSO: DNA connects Fort Myers man to Pine Manor home invasion robbery
A Fort Myers man is being charged for shooting a man during a home invasion robbery in Pine Manor back in June.
New trial denied for Cape Coral mother convicted of starving son
A Cape Coral mother found guilty of starving her 18-month-old son to death was denied a new trial in court Monday.
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at School
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Deputies detained a 17-year-old on Thursday after discovering a stolen 9-millimeter pistol in his car in the South Fort Myers High School parking lot. Deputies said the 17-year-old teenager threatened a student at South Fort Myers High School on August 11 with the pistol. He is now charged.
WINKNEWS.com
DNA leads to arrest in Pine Manor home invasion robbery shooting
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting a man during a robbery in Pine Manor in June. Deputies arrested Jared Maurice Jackson, 29, after a DNA match linked him to the crime. On June 16, Jackson was one of two suspects...
WINKNEWS.com
Man accused of smashing company car into pedestrian and North Fort Myers garages
A man is accused of driving a company car through a Lee County neighborhood crashing into garages and hitting a resident on Friday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Riquelmis Cazadilla, 50, is accused of crashing a company car into four garages in North Fort Myers. Deputies went...
Naples man arrested for beating death of 5-month-old Goldendoodle
"I believe [the dog] suffered significantly from his injuries before death," a veterinarian wrote in a necropsy report.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man accused of stealing pool cleaning service’s truck
Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say stole a truck from a pool cleaning service. Deputies say they arrested Xavier Gray, 23, of Naples. They say he is a known gang member and has been arrested three times for grand theft auto. According to deputies, they...
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD investigates downtown Fort Myers shooting with injury
Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
WINKNEWS.com
Duo takes down accused arcade robber
A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
850wftl.com
Two teens dead after high-speed police chase in Hendry County
(HENDRY COUNTY, Florida)– Two teens were killed in a crash Saturday morning following a high-speed car chase with police. The Florida Highway Patrol said the teens were driving a Maserati at a high rate of speed when troopers began pursuing them on County Road 835. While in pursuit, the...
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres woman found guilty of attempted first-degree murder
Lehigh Acres woman was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder on Aug 12. Katrina Mary Drakes, 26, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, following a four-day trial in Lee County. According to the State Attorney’s Office, in 2018 Drakes shot a man outside of an apartment complex in Fort...
Deputies arrest 3 people involved in attempted Home Depot heist
Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people who tried to steal from a Home Depot on Thursday night.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Jan. 6 suspect accused of violating the conditions of his release
A Southwest Florida man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is now facing more legal troubles. Chris Worrell, 51, is accused of violating the conditions of his release by speaking about the event. Legal experts say Worrell should expect a judge to order him back into custody.
WINKNEWS.com
Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot
Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
'I want to know why': Cape mom still looking for son's killer nine years later
Nine years ago today, a Cape Coral mother got one of the worst calls any parent can get — her son, Kyle Byrtus, was left for dead in Lehigh Acres. To this day -- the killer is still out there.
Crime Stoppers offering cash reward for tips on fatal Gulfstream Dr. shooting
First responders were called to the 4200 block of Gulfstream Dr. in the east portion of the city around 8:45 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
