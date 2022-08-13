ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immokalee, FL

cw34.com

3 men shot, 1 killed in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — A triple shooting left one person dead in Belle Glade. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon along NW 11th Street. The first deputies on scene found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the hospital. The other two are expected to survive,...
BELLE GLADE, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Immokalee, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Immokalee, FL
Nikyee Clough

Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at School

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA — Deputies detained a 17-year-old on Thursday after discovering a stolen 9-millimeter pistol in his car in the South Fort Myers High School parking lot. Deputies said the 17-year-old teenager threatened a student at South Fort Myers High School on August 11 with the pistol. He is now charged.
FORT MYERS, FL
St. Mary
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man accused of stealing pool cleaning service’s truck

Collier County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man they say stole a truck from a pool cleaning service. Deputies say they arrested Xavier Gray, 23, of Naples. They say he is a known gang member and has been arrested three times for grand theft auto. According to deputies, they...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD investigates downtown Fort Myers shooting with injury

Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a downtown Fort Myers parking lot on Second Street around 2 a.m. Police said there were non-life-threatening injuries reported. Benjamin Howe works at Blu Sushi and Jennalin Radcliffe works at Cabos Cantina two restaurants downtown. They were both working...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Duo takes down accused arcade robber

A woman suspected of trying to rob the 777 Arcade in Fort Myers on Thursday was taken down by a team. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Tawana Huffman is accused of wearing gardening gloves, a mask, a wig, and a long sleeve jacket at the 777 Arcade.
FORT MYERS, FL
850wftl.com

Two teens dead after high-speed police chase in Hendry County

(HENDRY COUNTY, Florida)– Two teens were killed in a crash Saturday morning following a high-speed car chase with police. The Florida Highway Patrol said the teens were driving a Maserati at a high rate of speed when troopers began pursuing them on County Road 835. While in pursuit, the...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lehigh Acres woman found guilty of attempted first-degree murder

Lehigh Acres woman was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder on Aug 12. Katrina Mary Drakes, 26, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, following a four-day trial in Lee County. According to the State Attorney’s Office, in 2018 Drakes shot a man outside of an apartment complex in Fort...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Trio arrested in attempted theft from south Fort Myers Home Depot

Three people were arrested after deputies say they attempted to steal from a Home Depot. Luis Lemon, 23, and Jose Rosario, 33, face charges of grand theft. Lemus was also booked on a warrant from Monroe County. Cecilia Castro, 25, was in the van and also arrested on a warrant from Osceola County.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

