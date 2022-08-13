ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandergrift, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Body armor, narcotics, cash seized during raid at Lower Burrell house

Police accused a Lower Burrell man of being a drug dealer after narcotics, body armor, a large amount of cash and other evidence was seized from his home during a raid. Jevon Damian Sims, 33, of the 100 block of Ireland Drive was charged with felony counts of illegal possession of body armor and possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with three counts of illegal drug possession.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold man sentenced for city shooting

An Arnold man was ordered to serve up to nine years in prison for his role in a shooting near the city’s police station more than three years ago. Michael Todd Lasko, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and two firearms offenses in connection with gunfire that erupted May 24, 2019 in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue. Police said more than 30 shots were fired in an exchange that involved four men and was recorded on surveillance video from several local businesses.
ARNOLD, PA
explore venango

Three Individuals Found Smoking Meth Inside Vehicle at Two Mile Run Park

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding three individuals who were reportedly found smoking meth inside a vehicle in Two Mile Run Park. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were conducting a patrol check for a 2012 Ford Escape in Two Mile Run Park near Campground Road in Oakland Township, Venango County, just after midnight on Monday, July 4.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Hearings for Two Oil City Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop Set for Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for two local residents arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Oil City. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 35-year-old Shawn Michael Goodman, and 29-year-old Marisa Ann Rupert, both of Oil City, are scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
OIL CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

16-year-old killed in Fayette County crash

A 16-year-old Connellsville boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Fayette County, not far from its border with Westmoreland County. State police did not identify the teen in a news release. He was a passenger in a Ford Mustang being driven by a 19-year-old Acme man, according to troopers.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Vehicle Strikes Brockway Woman’s Car Before Fleeing Scene

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information concerning a hit-and-run that occurred in Washington Township on Saturday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:31 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, as a 2010 Buick Enclave driven by 19-year-old Elizabeth R. Palmer, of Brockway, was traveling east on Allens Mills Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
BROCKWAY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail

A man incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail died Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald James Andrus, 78, of McKees Rocks, was identified in a release by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Andrus was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m. The county did not provide further details. However, on Monday,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Police, postal service warning Bethel Park residents of fraud

The Bethel Park police are alerting citizens of potential phone fraud. Multiple residents have reported receiving a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an actual member of the police department needing to urgently discuss an "ongoing civil issue." According to the BPPD, the phone call is fraudulent. In a...
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating shooting in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts and 9-1-1 calls for shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Oberlin Street. Officers located evidence that a shooting occurred, along with property damage, per a statement from officials.There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Woman Busted for Allegedly Selling Meth to Confidential Informant

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing drug charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the Borough of Brookville. According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Alison Marie Bullers, of Sigel, on August 11, 2022.
BROOKVILLE, PA

