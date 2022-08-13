An Arnold man was ordered to serve up to nine years in prison for his role in a shooting near the city’s police station more than three years ago. Michael Todd Lasko, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and two firearms offenses in connection with gunfire that erupted May 24, 2019 in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue. Police said more than 30 shots were fired in an exchange that involved four men and was recorded on surveillance video from several local businesses.

ARNOLD, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO