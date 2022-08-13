Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Kensington police accuse man of stealing cane from elderly man, using it to smash his car window
New Kensington police accused a man of stealing a cane from a 75-year-old man with physical challenges and using it to smash the rear windshield of the 75-year-old’s car because he was rooting through a dumpster to gather metal cans. Charles Darnell Jones, 48, of the 1900 block of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Body armor, narcotics, cash seized during raid at Lower Burrell house
Police accused a Lower Burrell man of being a drug dealer after narcotics, body armor, a large amount of cash and other evidence was seized from his home during a raid. Jevon Damian Sims, 33, of the 100 block of Ireland Drive was charged with felony counts of illegal possession of body armor and possession of drugs with the intent to deliver along with three counts of illegal drug possession.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Arnold man sentenced for city shooting
An Arnold man was ordered to serve up to nine years in prison for his role in a shooting near the city’s police station more than three years ago. Michael Todd Lasko, 30, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and two firearms offenses in connection with gunfire that erupted May 24, 2019 in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue. Police said more than 30 shots were fired in an exchange that involved four men and was recorded on surveillance video from several local businesses.
explore venango
Three Individuals Found Smoking Meth Inside Vehicle at Two Mile Run Park
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding three individuals who were reportedly found smoking meth inside a vehicle in Two Mile Run Park. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were conducting a patrol check for a 2012 Ford Escape in Two Mile Run Park near Campground Road in Oakland Township, Venango County, just after midnight on Monday, July 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Delmont woman pleads guilty for threats to Westmoreland County judge
A Delmont woman who pleaded guilty to harassing the judge who presided over a family court case she was involved in was sentenced to seven years’ probation and 18 months’ house arrest. Jennifer Gesuale, 43, pleaded guilty this month to three sets of criminal charges, including allegations she...
Allegheny County Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Courthouse was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution” after a bomb threat Monday, Allegheny County Communications Director Amie Downs told Channel 11. Downs said an anonymous call came in Monday morning that there was a bomb inside the courthouse. About 250...
Altercation between co-workers ends with stabbing
Pittsburgh Police were called to the scene of a stabbing in Larimer on Monday afternoon. According to a release, police were called to the 6600 block of Frankstown Avenue
explore venango
Hearings for Two Oil City Residents Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop Set for Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Preliminary hearings are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for two local residents arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Oil City. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 35-year-old Shawn Michael Goodman, and 29-year-old Marisa Ann Rupert, both of Oil City, are scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, at 1:30 p.m. in Venango County Central Court with Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish presiding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
16-year-old killed in Fayette County crash
A 16-year-old Connellsville boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Fayette County, not far from its border with Westmoreland County. State police did not identify the teen in a news release. He was a passenger in a Ford Mustang being driven by a 19-year-old Acme man, according to troopers.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Vehicle Strikes Brockway Woman’s Car Before Fleeing Scene
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information concerning a hit-and-run that occurred in Washington Township on Saturday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:31 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, as a 2010 Buick Enclave driven by 19-year-old Elizabeth R. Palmer, of Brockway, was traveling east on Allens Mills Road in Washington Township, Jefferson County.
Man shot, killed during argument outside of Uniontown VFW
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — One person is dead after being shot outside of a bar in Fayette County early Sunday. Lt. Tom Kolencik with the Uniontown City Police Department told Channel 11 officers were called to the VFW in the 300 block of East Main Street in Uniontown around 12:30 a.m. for a fight inside the bar.
One dead after Fayette County bar fight
A bar fight in Fayette County left one man dead overnight. Uniontown Police say one man was shot and killed following a fight at the VFW on Main Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Altercation between Lyft driver, passenger ends in fatal shooting
An Allegheny County man was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night. The Tribune-Review reported that a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. Police said the driver parked at a...
Man crashes into building after leading state police in a chase in Fayette County, authorities say
SMITHFIELD, Pa. — Police said a man is facing charges after he led state troopers on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle into a building. State police said troopers began a pursuit after a vehicle sped past them at 90 mph in Smithfield. Officers tried to pull the speeding vehicle over, but the driver would not stop.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Inmate dies at Allegheny County Jail
A man incarcerated at Allegheny County Jail died Sunday, according to authorities. Ronald James Andrus, 78, of McKees Rocks, was identified in a release by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Andrus was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m. The county did not provide further details. However, on Monday,...
Pittsburgh-area man gets prison time after shooting girlfriend in front of her children
An Allegheny County man who shot a woman three times in front of her young children will spend at least eight years in prison, the Tribune-Review reported. Joseph Hogg, 37, of Reserve, was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, and reckless endangerment in April.
wtae.com
25-year-old shooting suspect detained by nearby security guard in South Side; victim in critical condition
Police have arrested 25-year-old Jmel Jones. He is charged with aggravated assault and Recklessly endangering another person. According to the criminal complaint, a security guard from a bar heard the gunshots and detained the suspect until Pittsburgh police arrived on scene,. It happened in the 1200 block of Roland Way....
Pennsylvania Almanac
Police, postal service warning Bethel Park residents of fraud
The Bethel Park police are alerting citizens of potential phone fraud. Multiple residents have reported receiving a phone call from someone identifying themselves as an actual member of the police department needing to urgently discuss an "ongoing civil issue." According to the BPPD, the phone call is fraudulent. In a...
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to multiple Shotspotter alerts and 9-1-1 calls for shots fired around 2:30 p.m. Sunday along the 1400 block of Oberlin Street. Officers located evidence that a shooting occurred, along with property damage, per a statement from officials.There were no reported injuries and the investigation is ongoing.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Woman Busted for Allegedly Selling Meth to Confidential Informant
BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing drug charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the Borough of Brookville. According to court documents, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Alison Marie Bullers, of Sigel, on August 11, 2022.
Comments / 1