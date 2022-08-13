ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

myfox28columbus.com

14-year-old dog from Grove City rescued by Jackson Township EMS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a happy ending for Murphy!. A good Samaritan found 14-year-old Murphy stuck in a hole and called Jackson Township EMS. The fire department arrived and rescued Murphy from the hole. Pet FBI Ohio shared in a Facebook post that Murphy was from Grove City.
GROVE CITY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Some King's Hawaiian pretzel products recalled for potential contamination

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — King’s Hawaiian has issued a voluntary recall of some products for potential microbial contamination. The company is asking consumers to throw out any King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites. While King’s Hawaiian...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Clear the Shelters: Help dogs and the community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A nationwide initiative returns to central Ohio this week. Clear the Shelters is about getting dogs out of the shelter and into loving homes. This year, the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center is returning to an in-person event. The shelter will run promotions all week, waiving all fees for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
WSYX ABC6

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast menu item in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new breakfast menu option will soon be available at Columbus Chick-fil-A locations — potentially the company's first new breakfast option in five years. The fast food chain said it will offer Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 until supplies run out. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Average price of gas in Columbus continues to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average price of gas continues to remain under $4. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.96. In Ohio, the national average price of gas is $3.62 a gallon. It has decreased 12 cents since last week. According to AAA,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Korean Food in Ohio

Then you should check out these 4 restaurants. Located in Cleveland's AsiaTown, Miega is one of the best Korean restaurants in the Land. For appetizers, you can't go wrong with their seafood pancakes and tteok-bokki (spicy rice cakes). As for entrees, some customer favorites include the bulgogi (thin slices of ribeye steak marinated in Miega's special sauce), galbi tang (beef short rib soup), and dolsot bibimbap (a rice bowl with vegetables, meat, and red pepper paste served in a hot stone pot). If you have room for dessert, the restaurant recently added bingsu (Korean shaved ice) to their menu.
CLEVELAND, OH
Everything Kaye!

Columbus Food Truck Festival, and other upcoming events.

Two Special guest will be in attendance at the Columbus Food Truck festival -Hillard Edition this year!. With ties to Ohio and OSU, we are excited to announce Zed Key, the power forward for Ohio State will be on site to sign autographs on Sunday, August 21. No extra ticket needed, two items limit for autographs. Zed Key grew up in Bay Shore, New York. He is projected to be drafted to the NBA in the second round pick, 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Delaware County hosting second Touch-a-Truck event today

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delaware County is hosting a special day to let your kids explore their favorite vehicles big and small! Their second Touch-a-Truck event is happening today from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. at Olentangy Berlin High School. A wide variety of first-responder vehicles, construction equipment and commercial...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Purse snatchers target 76-year-old woman shopping in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus woman is warning others to pay attention to their surroundings after losing her purse to a criminal. "It's not a good path to go down," Judy, 76, said after someone snatched her purse filled with credit cards, cash, and cell phone on July 25th while she was putting shopping bags in her car at Easton Market. "They gotta understand it doesn't belong to them. It belongs to somebody else."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African lion dies at Columbus zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Festival Latino back in person after COVID hiatus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Festival Latino returns this year and it's bigger than ever before. The festival has been on hiatus for the last two years because of the pandemic. This year, marks the 25th anniversary and organizers tell us it’s extra special. Victor Zancudo is from Venezuela...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County jail to eliminate in-person visits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County jail is eliminating in-person visits between those incarcerated and their guests. Through a partnership with Viapath Technologies, those behind the bars of the 650-bed Franklin County Corrections Center II in Columbus on Jackson Pike will instead be granted two 20-minute virtual visits – via a tablet assigned to […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

