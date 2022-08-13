Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
2 men arrested after short chase in stolen vehicle
Two New Bedford men are facing charges after they were found in a stolen car in Dartmouth over the weekend.
Fight in Winchester over car door hitting truck leads to multiple people stabbed, five arrested
A fight that began when a car door was opened into a pick up truck in the Shannon Beach parking lot ended with multiple people stabbed and five people arrested on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. After the car door hit the side of the pickup truck, several...
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
bpdnews.com
Officers assigned to the South Boston Drug Control Unit Recover Drugs and a Firearm During Execution of a Search Warrant
As a result of search warrants executed by the C-6 (South Boston) Drug Control Unit, Officers arrested Curtis Wigfall-Bradford, 29, of Boston was arrested and charged with Trafficking Class A (Fentanyl), Unlawful possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a felony. As a result of the search warrants, officers recovered approximately 20 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Helwan 9 MM firearm with seven (7) rounds of Ammunition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
DUI Checkpoint This Weekend In Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY - The Massachusetts State Police have announced there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Worcester County this weekend. The checkpoint will take place from Friday evening, Aug. 19 into Saturday morning, Aug. 20. According to the MSP, the purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to “…educate the motoring...
5 people facing criminal charges after fight breaks out at Winchester break
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Five people are facing criminal charges following a violent altercation that broke out at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night. Troopers responding to Shannon Beach at the town’s state park around 8:00 p.m. found several people suffering from various injuries, officials said. State Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brockton Police Investigate Body Found in Park Water
BROCKTON — Police in Brockton are investigating a dead body pulled from the waters at D.W. Field Park on Sunday morning. The Brockton Police Department said in a tweet Sunday that authorities are looking into the unattended death of a male discovered in park waters just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Worcester Man Arrested After Police Find Two Loaded Handguns in Fanny Pack
WORCESTER - Police officers arrested Daylin Davidson, 18, of Worcester, after a brief chase on foot in the area of Harding Street on Friday night. According to the Worcester Police Department, Gang Unit officers were on patrol near Crompton Park around 8:15 PM on Friday when they saw Davidson walking on Harding Street. Davidson was wearing a fanny pack. When officers approached him, Davidson sprinted away, crossed Harding Street and jumped a fence.
Boston police seeking to identify suspect in indecent assault and battery case
Boston police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an indecent assault and battery case. The incident occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue, police said. The suspect, who could be seen in a security image, is described...
whdh.com
Police investigating ‘unattended’ death at pond in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state police are investigating an ‘unattended’ death after officials found the body of a male in a Brockton pond, according to Brockton police. According to law enforcement officials, the body was found in the waters of D.W. Field Park shortly before 10:00...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27-Year-Old Worcester Man Killed In Hit-Run From Multiple Vehicles: Police
A 27-year-old man died over the weekend, authorities said, after cars struck him several times while he was walking along Route 290 in Worcester. The man was near Exit 20 around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer crashed into him and kept driving, Massachusetts State Police said. Several other vehicles ran over his body after that and did not stop. Though it's unclear if those drivers knew they had hit a person or if they believed it was an animal, officials said.
Victim of fatal Boston shooting Thursday identified as Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan
The victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Boston Thursday night has been identified as Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan, according to a news release by Boston Police Department. Police responded at approximately 8:36 p.m. that evening to a report of a person shot in the area of 4...
Man Threatens, Hurls Racial Slur At Black Men Over Missing Wallet
Things escalated when the Black men accused the suspect of stealing a wallet, according to police.
19-year-old identified in fatal shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON — Boston Police identified the teen that was fatally shot Thursday night in Mattapan. Officers responded to Oak Hill Ave. shortly after 8:30 p.m., following reports of a shooting. When officials arrived on the scene officers located Xavier Barkon, 19, of Mattapan suffering from a gunshot wound. Barkon...
‘Operation Snowfall’ drug trafficking supervisor sentenced
A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
WCVB
Transit police identify suspect in rape at Tufts Medical Center MBTA Station in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Police Department says its detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a man who is accused of committing a rape that happened at a Boston MBTA station earlier this month. Transit police said 27-year-old Steven Wade Coffey is wanted in connection with...
liveboston617.org
Man Wanted on Firearm Charges Arrested by Gang Unit Thursday During TRaffic Stop
On Thursday August 11, at approximately 19:00 hours, the Boston Police Department Violent Strike Force, more commonly known as the Gang Unit contacted a routine traffic stop in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Regis Road, that ended in an arrest for a stolen car and multiple warrants. Both occupants were taken out of the vehicle and briefly detained.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
Comments / 1