Kansas City, MO

One killed in double shooting Saturday on Independence Avenue in Kansas City

By Aarón Torres
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

One person was killed in a double shooting Saturday on Independence Avenue, the Kansas City Police Department said.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station at 1900 Independence Avenue, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found two victims in the parking lot. A woman was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical crews. A man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Becchina said.

There was no suspect information.

Independence Avenue is closed in both directions as police investigate, Becchina said shortly after 11:45 a.m.

This was the 102nd killing this year in Kansas City , according to data tracked by The Star, which includes police shootings. At this time last year, the city had recorded 97 homicides.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting may anonymously call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

Catherine Oxner
2d ago

Put down the darn guns, pick up the bible, it's praying time y'all

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

