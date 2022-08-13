Let’s talk about the KC Chiefs’ preseason opener: Join us on SportsBeat at 5 p.m. today
Chiefs game day has arrived, and we must talk about it.
The Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears today at noon (Channel 41) in their opening preseason game. Kansas City’s starters were expected to play the first quarter, with reserves filling in after that.
The Star’s coverage team will be there to break down everything that happens and discuss the game on SportsBeat Live at around 5 p.m. Join us with your questions and comments.
