Beverly Hills, CA

beverlyhillscourier.com

Scott Donates Two Beverly Hills Homes to Foundation

The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It is the second gift to CCF from Scott, who in 2021 gave $20 million to establish the L.A. Arts Endowment Fund, which supports diverse, small to mid-sized arts organizations in Los Angeles. The discretionary gift of the two homes allocates 90 percent of sale proceeds to the Foundation’s affordable housing grant-making efforts. The remaining funds will be allocated by CCF to support its immigrant integration program to advance opportunities for the millions of immigrants from throughout the world who call Los Angeles County home, according to the CCF.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

NAMI Joins BHPD

The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) has announced its newest member, Support K9 NAMI, who joined the team in July 2022. Thanks to a generous donation from Beverly Hills Police Foundation Board Member and mental illness advocate, Janis Black Warner, BHPD was able to adopt and train NAMI. The Beverly...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
The Malibu Times

Malibu Coast Music Festival returns to in-person concerts

If Malibu had its own Hollywood Bowl, it would be the Montgomery Arts House for Music and Architecture (MAHMA), nestled in the foothills overlooking Zuma Beach. The artists in residence are excited about performing in public once again after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The venue is welcoming guests in person for the upcoming Malibu Coast […] The post Malibu Coast Music Festival returns to in-person concerts appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Eater

One of America's Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon

A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Deepak Chopra
Person
Olivia Newton John
TMZ.com

L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised

10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

More live concert performances announced for AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival

LANCASTER – Grammy award-winning rock band Train and three beloved Hispanic bands have joined the live concert lineup for the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, taking place Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. Train will take the stage on opening night, Friday, Sept. 23. The multi-platinum rockers from San...
LANCASTER, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unified Superintendent Statement Regarding San Rafael School Incident

PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed.D., issued a statement today in Response to August 14 Incident at San Rafael Elementary School. A deeply concerning incident took place on Sunday, August 14, 2022, involving a Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) custodian and a number of police officers from the Pasadena Police Department at San Rafael Elementary School.
PASADENA, CA
weho.org

City of West Hollywood Implements 'All-Walk' Phase at Crosswalks at Santa Monica and N. Robertson Boulevards on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Nights from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

As part of an ongoing citywide effort to enhance pedestrian safety, starting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the City of West Hollywood will implement a nighttime “all-walk” pedestrian-only phase for the crosswalks at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and N. Robertson Boulevard on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-13-2022]

There’s nothing like a Saturday in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 13) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one!. Things To Do For Saturday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian

We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
PASADENA, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff's Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
LOS ANGELES, CA

