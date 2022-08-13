Read full article on original website
beverlyhillscourier.com
Arts and Culture Commission Discusses Artist Guidelines and Ad Hoc Committees
On July 9, the Arts and Culture Commission held its regular meeting to review the potential artist selection guidelines for future events. The Commission also finalized the ad hoc committees and roles for the upcoming year. The artists selected will be tasked with contributing to a variety of programming throughout...
Opinion:The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Charity Events Make a Parody Out of Philanthropy
On episode 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12, Dorit Kemsley and her husband, host a charity event called "Homeless Not Toothless" at their home. They invite the other housewives and some friends to an extravagant dinner with the excuse of charity.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Scott Donates Two Beverly Hills Homes to Foundation
The California Community Foundation has received a gift in the form of two single-family homes in Beverly Hills, jointly valued at about $55 million, from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It is the second gift to CCF from Scott, who in 2021 gave $20 million to establish the L.A. Arts Endowment Fund, which supports diverse, small to mid-sized arts organizations in Los Angeles. The discretionary gift of the two homes allocates 90 percent of sale proceeds to the Foundation’s affordable housing grant-making efforts. The remaining funds will be allocated by CCF to support its immigrant integration program to advance opportunities for the millions of immigrants from throughout the world who call Los Angeles County home, according to the CCF.
beverlyhillscourier.com
NAMI Joins BHPD
The Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) has announced its newest member, Support K9 NAMI, who joined the team in July 2022. Thanks to a generous donation from Beverly Hills Police Foundation Board Member and mental illness advocate, Janis Black Warner, BHPD was able to adopt and train NAMI. The Beverly...
Best bet weekend events: Long Beach Black Dance Festival
From dance festivals to gamer galas, we’ve got your best bets for fun over the weekend. The end of the third Long Beach Black Dance Festival is definitely something to be checked out, but if you’re looking for more to do, check out our Events Calendar for Aug. 12–18.
Malibu Coast Music Festival returns to in-person concerts
If Malibu had its own Hollywood Bowl, it would be the Montgomery Arts House for Music and Architecture (MAHMA), nestled in the foothills overlooking Zuma Beach. The artists in residence are excited about performing in public once again after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The venue is welcoming guests in person for the upcoming Malibu Coast […] The post Malibu Coast Music Festival returns to in-person concerts appeared first on The Malibu Times.
A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space
The home, built in 1949, was originally designed to be constructed around an electric organ. The post A once-‘organ-ized’ Los Cerritos home now offers silence and space appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
One of America’s Most Celebrated BBQ Pitmasters Is Smoking Up LA Soon
A quickly-expanding California barbecue maestro is coming to Los Angeles this month. Matt Horn of Oakland’s Michelin-rated Horn Barbecue will be in town on Sunday, August 28 as part of a robust lineup of talent for Smorgasburg’s annual BBQ Day. The weekend-only food bazaar is bringing in not only Horn, widely considered to be among the best barbecue operators on the West Coast (if not America), it’s also partnering with a ton of local talent like Zef BBQ out of Simi Valley, Domestic BBQ, and more. The Sunday event will also see a few collaborations, like A’s BBQ teaming up with Evil Cooks, and River St. BBQ joining forces with Midwest pop-up Comfy Pup. Of course, existing Smorgasburg barbecue vendors will also be in attendance like the Bad Jew, Black Sugar Ribs, Smoke Queen, and frequent Smorgasburg tenant Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
9 Free Perks You Can Get With a Library Card
If you think all you can get with your library card are physical books, it's time to take another look at your library's offerings. Many local library branches offer additional perks everyone in the...
Sweetgreen Opening New Location in Del Amo Fashion Center
The restaurant will sit between Nordstroms and Frida's
‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary
Family-owned for three generations, the deli and market has served Long Beach residents high-quality groceries and to-go meals for three-quarters of a century. The post ‘I’d love it to keep going for another 75 years’: Santa Fe Importers celebrates its diamond anniversary appeared first on Long Beach Post.
TMZ.com
L.A. Shelter Frustrated by Kanye, Please Deliver What You Promised
10:43 AM PT -- Troy Vaughn, President and CEO of Los Angeles Mission, tells TMZ ... "We have absolutely had collaborative discussions with Ye about improving the lives of the unhoused on Skid Row, especially through design as he mentioned in his tweet. We are extremely optimistic that Ye will be an instrumental force in helping us launch The Skid Row Revitalization Project in the coming months."
theavtimes.com
More live concert performances announced for AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival
LANCASTER – Grammy award-winning rock band Train and three beloved Hispanic bands have joined the live concert lineup for the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, taking place Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. Train will take the stage on opening night, Friday, Sept. 23. The multi-platinum rockers from San...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unified Superintendent Statement Regarding San Rafael School Incident
PUSD Superintendent Brian McDonald, Ed.D., issued a statement today in Response to August 14 Incident at San Rafael Elementary School. A deeply concerning incident took place on Sunday, August 14, 2022, involving a Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) custodian and a number of police officers from the Pasadena Police Department at San Rafael Elementary School.
weho.org
City of West Hollywood Implements ‘All-Walk’ Phase at Crosswalks at Santa Monica and N. Robertson Boulevards on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday Nights from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
As part of an ongoing citywide effort to enhance pedestrian safety, starting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the City of West Hollywood will implement a nighttime “all-walk” pedestrian-only phase for the crosswalks at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and N. Robertson Boulevard on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [8-13-2022]
There’s nothing like a Saturday in the city of angels. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (August 13) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one!. Things To Do For Saturday...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Police Handcuff San Rafael School Custodian
We are receiving unprecedented comments on the article below. “Colorado Boulevard” would like to remind readers that we have the right to review any User Posting and to delete, remove, move, edit or reject, without notice to you. Comments that may be deemed offensive, indecent, or objectionable, will be deleted.
Over 4 million L.A. County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County will be asked to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water pipeline.
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach
After 32 consecutive years at Rainbow Lagoon Park, the popular jazz festival was forced to take a hiatus due to COVID-19, but returned this year. The post IN PHOTOS: Jazz Festival returns to Downtown Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
